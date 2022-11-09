Your community connector

Beyond the veil: Día de los Muertos 2022

Estela Garcia dressed as La Catrina.

Photos by Klaus Kocher

Carbondale was once again treated to a delightful Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 4. With more ofrendas honoring ancestors and dearly departeds than ever, as well as dances and colorful skulls, it’s perhaps the most multicultural event in town and one of the highlights of the year for many Valley residents. 

Otra vez, la celebración del Día de los Muertos de Carbondale fue encantador, con aún más ofrendas, colores, calaveras y bailes. Se debe a todo un esfuerzo comunitario que abraza la tradición de honrar a nuestros ancestros y seres queridos festejando la vida. Estela Garcia guió la procesión vestida como La Catrina y cargando una canasta de flores cempasúchil. 

Gael Meraz, a student at Roaring Fork High School, prepares for the procession from Third Street.

Felicitaciones a Francisco “Paco” Nevarrez Burgueño por sus 20 años tejiendo culturas para crear comunidad acá en Valle. Foto de Klaus Kocher

