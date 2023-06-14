Glenwood Springs shows its Pride / Glenwood Springs muestra su Orgullo

Email

Glenwood Springs’ Second Annual Pride Fest saw a big turnout at Bethel Plaza the evening of Saturday, June 10. Guest speakers, who took up about an hour with heartfelt speeches, included: Colorado House District 57 Representative Elizabeth Velasco, Glenwood Springs Mayor Ingrid Wussow, Kevin McManamon with Aspen Out and a recorded welcome from Governor Jared Polis. From there, the Roaring Divas took the stage, and, as is custom in drag, dipped down into the crowd where young and old danced and clapped along, celebrating Pride Month 2023.

La Segunda Fiesta Anual del Orgullo de Glenwood Springs contó con una gran asistencia en Bethel Plaza la noche del sábado 10 de junio. Los oradores invitados, que ocuparon alrededor de una hora con discursos conmovedores, incluyeron: Representante de Colorado House District 57 Elizabeth Velasco, Alcalde de Glenwood Springs, Ingrid Wussow, Kevin McManamon con Aspen Out y una bienvenida grabada por el gobernador Jared Polis. A partir de ahí, las Roaring Divas subieron al escenario y, como es costumbre en drag, se sumergieron en la multitud donde jóvenes y mayores bailaron y aplaudieron, celebrando el Mes del Orgullo 2023.



Photo by Hattison Rensberry / Foto de Hattison Rensberry



Veronica Boscherino translated into Spanish, with passion, throughout the entire event. Photo by James Steindler

Veronica Boscherino tradujo en español durante todo el acto con pasión. Foto de James Steindler





Photo by James Steindler / Foto de James Steindler