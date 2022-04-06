RFSD superintendent search moves forward

Email

During an executive session of the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education on March 30, Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, the executive search and consulting firm leading the process to find the next superintendent, presented the board with 22 candidate applications.

The board, during the session, narrowed the prospect field to six candidates who participated in first-round interviews on April 4. After initial interviews, two to four finalists will be announced. As of press time, the finalists have yet to be announced.

Beginning April 14, finalists will visit the Roaring Fork Schools to meet with community stakeholders, tour district schools and conduct meet-and-greets.

In addition, the district will form smaller advisory committees of key stakeholder groups of students, staff, parents and community members to have more focused time and conversations with the finalists. A full schedule of events will be announced after finalists are selected.

If you are interested in serving on the superintendent advisory committee, complete the form at bit.ly/RFSDsuperadvisory