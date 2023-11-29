The Sopris Sun prioritizes the highest standards of ethical journalism, upholding principles that guide our commitment to serving the community. Our mission revolves around providing accurate, fair, and unbiased news coverage to the residents of Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, and Gunnison counties. Our ethical guidelines are as follows:

Precision and Truthfulness: We strive for accuracy and truthfulness in all our reports. Our dedication to truth ensures that our information is factual, verified, and presented in context. Fairness and Impartiality: Presenting all facets of a story without bias is our aim. We report impartially, allowing diverse perspectives to be heard, respecting differing opinions, and ensuring fairness in our coverage. Integrity and Transparency: Maintaining the utmost integrity in reporting is fundamental. We are transparent about our sources, conflicts of interest, corrections, and any relevant information affecting the accuracy or fairness of our reporting. Independence and Editorial Freedom: We operate independently, making editorial decisions based on journalistic merit and the public interest, free from external influence or pressure. Respect and Sensitivity: Our reporting is conducted with respect for individuals and communities, following ethical guidelines on privacy, sensitivity, and cultural diversity. We aim to minimize harm when addressing sensitive topics. Accountability and Corrections: We hold ourselves accountable for our reporting. If errors occur, we promptly correct them, ensuring clear and visible corrections to maintain the trust of our readers. Community Engagement: Actively engaging with our community helps us understand its concerns, interests, and needs. This engagement ensures that our reporting aligns with the most significant issues for our readers.

By adhering to these principles and continually integrating them into our practices, The Sopris Sun reaffirms its commitment to ethical journalism and serving the community.