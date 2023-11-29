The Sopris Sun’s Anti-Discrimination Commitment and Diversity Initiatives:
The Sopris Sun staunchly opposes and refrains from discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status in any of its activities or operations. Our dedication extends to all facets, encompassing staff hiring and termination, volunteer and vendor selection, and service provisions. We are steadfastly committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our team, clients, volunteers, subcontractors, and vendors.
As an equal opportunity employer, we are resolutely committed to upholding a fair and just workplace. We undertake affirmative action measures to prevent discrimination in employment practices, recruitment, job advertisements, compensation, termination, promotions, and other employment conditions. We adamantly reject discrimination against any employee or job applicant based on race, color, gender, national origin, age, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.
This commitment is reaffirmed by our Board annually in January. Every newly elected Board Member endorses this statement upon assuming office. Signed copies of this commitment are securely maintained within The Sopris Sun’s records.
To uphold the principles outlined in this statement above, we are dedicated to:
- Diverse Representation: Actively seeking and amplifying underrepresented voices and perspectives in content creation.
- Training and Empowerment: Offering comprehensive mentorship programs for Youth and Adults to foster and amplify diverse journalistic voices.
- Inclusive Language: Committing to using respectful and inclusive language across all platforms, including marketing, membership outreach, special editions, and revenue solicitation strategies.
- Accessibility: Striving for content accessibility through translation services, closed captioning, and other measures to reach diverse audiences.
- Equitable Hiring and Coverage: Prioritizing diverse hiring practices and consistently covering stories that represent a broad spectrum of communities and issues.
- Board Diversity: Ensuring diversity among Board Members and Advisory Council to reflect the served community.
- Staff Development: Offering ongoing DEI-focused training and professional development opportunities for staff.
- Community Engagement: Actively engaging with and involving the communities served in editorial decisions.
- Transparency: Publicizing efforts, challenges, and steps taken to promote DEI within the organization.
- Evaluation and Improvement: Regularly assessing progress, revising strategies, and openly addressing areas for enhancement.
- Partnerships: Collaborating with DEI-focused organizations and communities to strengthen inclusivity efforts.
- Internal Policies: Establishing and reinforcing internal policies that foster an equitable and inclusive organizational culture.