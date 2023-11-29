The Sopris Sun’s Anti-Discrimination Commitment and Diversity Initiatives:

The Sopris Sun staunchly opposes and refrains from discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status in any of its activities or operations. Our dedication extends to all facets, encompassing staff hiring and termination, volunteer and vendor selection, and service provisions. We are steadfastly committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our team, clients, volunteers, subcontractors, and vendors.

As an equal opportunity employer, we are resolutely committed to upholding a fair and just workplace. We undertake affirmative action measures to prevent discrimination in employment practices, recruitment, job advertisements, compensation, termination, promotions, and other employment conditions. We adamantly reject discrimination against any employee or job applicant based on race, color, gender, national origin, age, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

This commitment is reaffirmed by our Board annually in January. Every newly elected Board Member endorses this statement upon assuming office. Signed copies of this commitment are securely maintained within The Sopris Sun’s records.

To uphold the principles outlined in this statement above, we are dedicated to: