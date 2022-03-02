Scuttlebutt & Calendar – March 3, 2022

Email

Candidate forum

The Sopris Sun is proud to host a candidate forum for the Carbondale Board of Town Trustees, in partnership with KDNK, on Wednesday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join in-person at Town Hall, online, or by tuning into KDNK. If you have any question suggestions, please email them to news@soprissun.com with “candidate forum” in the subject line.

Bear activity

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reports a 28% decrease in sightings and conflicts with bears in 2021 compared with reports over the previous two years. CPW attributes the drop in human-bear conflicts to “good monsoonal summer moisture,” assisting the grasses, berries, fruits and nuts that comprise a bear’s natural diet.

Immigration tips

Have questions regarding your or a loved one’s immigration status? On Monday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m., Garfield County Public Library District, in partnership with Alpine Legal Services and Smith Immigration, will hold an online informational session regarding DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), TPS (Temporary Protective Status) and asylum eligibility requirements and tips on how to navigate the processes for each. Attendees can listen and participate in either Spanish or English. For more information and to register for this event, visit www.gcpld.org/rights

ReEnergize Garfield County

Garfield County is backing Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) with $150,000 to help residents earning less than 120% the area median income ($105,960 for a family of four) with home energy upgrades. Depending on income, your family may receive up to 100% the cost of recommended energy measures like insulation, air sealing, window replacement, heating/cooling system upgrade and LED lighting. For details, visit www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/reenergize or call 970-704-9200.

Exhibit at the Capitol

The Colorado State Capitol is seeking artwork for an exhibit honoring Colorado’s 146 years as a state. Works by Colorado artists depicting places in Colorado should be submitted by April 1 at www.bit.ly/Coloradart



Nonprofit grants

The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners approved $26,500 in first-quarter discretionary grants for nonprofits, awarding community radio KSUN $5,000; West Elk Trails $3,000; New Castle Trails $1,000; Roaring Fork Leadership $5,000; GlenX Career Expo $2,500; YouthEntity $5,000; and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers $5,000. Additionally, the board approved $20,000 to Coventure to support economic resiliency.

South Bridge

Glenwood Springs City Council is poised to discuss the municipal airport and South Bridge Project, establishing a new connection between Highway 82 and neighborhoods on the southern end of Midland Avenue, on March 17. Persons unable to attend in-person may submit comments online at www.cogs.us/341/Airport until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. There you will also find relevant materials and a link to the related listening session held on Feb. 24.

Marble avalanche

An avalanche above Marble Quarry Road on Feb. 25 claimed the life of a 27-year-old man and his two dogs, Kenai and Bea. Nathaniel Smith, of Colorado Springs, was snowshoeing to a cabin along with three friends when the avalanche broke loose. Members of the West Elk Search and Rescue team, Carbondale emergency services and Colorado Avalanche responded to this incident.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Barbe Chambliss and Bella Frisbie (March 3); Kurt Trede, Jr. (March 4); Matthew Bennett, Kelly Field, Amy Hadden Marsh and Meg Plumb (March 5); Gwen Garcelon and Bobby Mason (March 6); Carol Fabian and Diane Johnson (March 7); Greg Meredith, Gracie Oliphant, Karen Tafejian, Sidney Thomas and Jordan Tribble (March 8).

The Open Sesame Organic Bagel shop welcomed customers on Monday, Feb. 28, the first day of their pop-up location on Sunset Drive, off Willits Lane. The pop-up pops up Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photo by Olivia Emmer

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

MANGA CLUB

The Carbondale Library invites teens to drop in for an hour devoted to discussing and creating manga series beginning at 4:30 p.m.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store at 6 p.m.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

BABY GYM

Basalt Library welcomes children, ages three and younger, and their guardians to get out the “winter wiggles” from 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays.

WRITING WORKSHOP

The Glenwood Springs Library hosts a facilitated workshop for adults interested in sharing their personal stories through the written word. “You Story, Your Life” is from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Friday of each month.

LOCAL ART

A reception for the Glenwood Springs Art Guild’s new exhibit takes place at the Glenwood Library at 5 p.m. The locally made works will be on display through April 3.

R2 GALLERY

Carbondale Arts presents two new exhibits: “My Birthday Party” by Marilyn Lowey and “I except it: I accept it” by Simon Klein. Both artists will speak at the opening at The Launchpad at 5:15 p.m.

CLAY CENTER RECEPTION

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a reception for “Movers and Shakers,” an exhibit of works made by artists who have helped shape the Clay Center over the years, at 6 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Death on the Nile” screens at the Crystal Theatre March 4, 5 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and March 6 at 5 p.m. “Licorice Pizza” will show on March 4 at 4:45 p.m.

DANCE ASPEN

Dance Aspen performs “Elevated” at the Wheeler Opera House on March 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket are available at www.bit.ly/elevatedatwheeler

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

KULA YOGA

Kula Yoga on Main will resume classes in its new location, 1201 Main Street in Carbondale, with a 9 a.m. class. Register at www.bit.ly/kulayoga

TAI CHI

Basalt Library welcomes Jake Carroll of Wandering Monk Tai Chi to lead a weekly program on Saturdays at 9 a.m.

LUNA FEST

Films by women and about women will be screened at the Hotel Colorado at 2:30 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. for this year’s Luna Fest. A virtual viewing option is also available. Visit www.lunafest.org for tickets and more info.

COMEDY SHOW

Canadian comedian Jon Dore does stand-up at The Contemporary in Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

MONDAY, MARCH 7

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

Join Garfield County Libraries, Smith Immigration and Alpine Legal Services for a virtual presentation on immigration law at 6:30 p.m. For registration, visit www.gcpld.org/rights

MAC MONDAY

Learn to use iMovie, a video-editing software, at the Basalt Library at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required at www.basaltlibrary.org

TEEN WRITING HOUR

Teens are invited to write whatever interests them and then share with their peers, every first and third Monday at 4:15 p.m. at the Carbondale Library.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

TAKE & CREATE

Take home a comic book kit courtesy of Basalt Library. Available while supplies last, inquire at the front desk starting at 10 a.m.

TAX ASSISTANCE

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) will help seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and persons earning less than $60,000 per year to prepare and e-file simple federal and state income taxes for free! Schedule an appointment at the Basalt Library (slots available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) by calling 970-384-8740.

LET’S TALK VACCINES

Basalt Library hosts author and illustrator R Alan Brooks to discuss his book about vaccine science: “It Ain’t New.” Brooks is a professor at Regis University and produces a weekly comic strip called “What’d I Miss” for the Colorado Sun. Registration is required at www.basaltlibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

GOOGLE TOOLS

Learn how to drive traffic to your website using “search engine optimization” at the Basalt Library from 10 to 11 a.m. Registration is required at www.basaltlibrary.org

NATURALIST NIGHTS

Join Wilderness Workshop at the Third Street Center for an update from the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies at 6 p.m. The presentation will also be streamed and repeated on March 10 with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies at Hallam Lake in Aspen.

TIME TO TALK

Aspen Strong offers a virtual mental health support group from 6 to 7 p.m. Sign up at www.tinyurl.com/7u36ndly

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

STORYTIME

Take home a book starring Froggy at the conclusion of this storytime event for young children at the Carbondale Library at 10:30 a.m.

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts volunteer attorneys to assist with legal matters one-on-one from 2 to 5 p.m. Sign up for a 15-minute slot by calling 970-927-4311 or by emailing info@basaltlibrary.org

LIBRARY CHAT

Basalt Library Executive Director Amy Shipley invites the public to join her for a library update, with wine, tea and treats, from 6 to 7 p.m.