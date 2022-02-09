Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Feb. 10, 2022

Email

Downtown Liquors

The longstanding Main Street Spirits liquor store, at 389 Main Street in Carbondale, recently changed ownership. The new owners, Ryan and Janie Pratt, retitled the business “Downtown Liquors on Main” and are eager to welcome the 21-and-up community.

Poster contests

The 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair poster contest is underway! This year’s theme: New Moon Magic. The fair will coincide with a new moon on July 28 and will be overseen by a new generation of leaders. A well-developed concept for the design with three work samples is due by April 1 (emailed to brian@carbondalearts.com). The winner will receive $750 and five t-shirts. Simultaneously, the Dandelion Day poster content is receiving submissions through March 15 (emailed to dandelionday81623@gmail.com) for the earthbound festival on May 14.

2A input

The Town of Carbondale is soliciting pro/con statements from its residents regarding ballot issue 2A — a proposal that would increase the town’s debt-limit up to $8 million, without increasing taxes, for the construction of a new aquatic center. Visit www.carbondalegov.org to view the text of Ballot Issue 2A. Statements received by Feb. 18 will be summarized and included in a pro/con list along with the TABOR notice sent to voters ahead of the election. Statements can be emailed to cderby@carbondalegov.org or mailed to the clerk’s office at 511 Colorado Ave. Participants must be registered to vote in Carbondale and submittals need to include a signature and registered address.

Getting strategic

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is entering into the second year of its six-year strategic plan. In 2022, the trail stewardship nonprofit will focus on offering childcare for select projects; hosting projects accessible by public transit; expanded public trainings; general outreach; and more paid seasonal field positions.

Three Mile Creek

The city of Glenwood Springs has received $130,000 for the completion of the Three Mile Creek Confluence Restoration Project from the Colorado Water Conservation Board Watershed Restoration Program. “The project is designed to help address the heavy use of the area, enhance amenities, protect and improve the Roaring Fork River shorelines and improve river access,” states a press release. Additional funds have been received via the city’s River Commission and work is anticipated to occur in August and September.

Ditch cleaning

Carbondale work crews have begun cleaning irrigation ditches throughout town. Residents with ditches adjacent to their property are asked to keep access open. Smoke may be present near work areas and the town asks that residents help clear debris and plant growth accumulated over the past year. Ditches are anticipated to be turned on by mid-April.

Deer Creek management

A draft management plan for Pitkin County’s Deer Creek Open Space is open for public input through March 7. The 38-acre parcel near Aspen was acquired in 2015, providing public access to the Roaring Fork River from the Rio Grande Trail. The new draft management plan maintains and broadens a lease agreement to protect wildlife habitat near Arbaney Gulch. “The proposed management actions … put the protection of biodiversity first,” said Open Space and Trails senior planner Carly Klein. The plan also evaluates how additional housing could accommodate the needs of employed land stewards. Learn more at www.pitkinOSTprojects.com

Latino Network

Voces Unidas, a local nonprofit which aims to elevate Latino participation and leadership in the community, announced this year’s Latino Network selectees. Fourteen Latino leaders from the region will partake in several day-long retreats and regular programming to enhance their leadership skills and networking pool. Voces Unidas graduated six participants from its inaugural Latino Network class of 2021.

Reengineer and rewild

A group of conservationists has announced a contest to “reengineer” Glen Canyon Dam to rewild the Colorado River. The contest is seeking “engineering alternatives for Glen Canyon Dam that would allow for a ‘run of river’ flow regime through or around Glen Canyon Dam.” The contest is open to engineering students and firms across the country and includes a $4,000 prize for the winning proposal. Details are at www.RewildingColoradoRiver.org

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Diego Gonzales, Sara McAllister and Pam Rosenthal (Feb. 10); Georgia Chamberlain, Linda Criswell, Anne Goldberg, Thomas Mack and Sydney McBrayer (Feb. 11); Raleigh Burleigh, Sam Hayes, Ciara Low, Faith Magill, Meghan Murphy, Sarah and Laura Nelson, Jamie Ramge and Gene Schilling (Feb. 12); The Sopris Sun (Feb. 12, 2009); Amy Rota (Feb. 13); Gabriela Meijia and Andrea Stewart (Feb. 14); Jennifer Moss, Scott Levine, Dave Plumb and Megan Tackett (Feb. 15); Cody Lee, Tristan Mead, Jen Moss, Jessie Murillo and Dale Will (Feb. 16).

Joshua Adamson as Peter Shaw and Bostyn Elswick as Henrietta Leavitt, rehearsing for “Silent Sky” opening Feb. 11 and running through Feb. 27 at CMC Spring Valley. Courtesy photo

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

ASPEN MUSIC FESTIVAL

Inon Barnatan performs a piano recital at Harris Hall in Aspen at 6:30 p.m. On Feb. 14, Simone Dinnerstein performs virtually on piano at 6 p.m. followed by Colin Davin virtually on classical guitar on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Learn more at www.aspenmusicfestival.com

NATURALIST NIGHTS

Wilderness Workshop, ACES and Roaring Fork Audubon present “Forest Disturbance by Bark Beetles” at Hallam Lake in Aspen at 6 p.m. Registration is at www.aspennature.org and the presentation will also be streamed and archived through Grassroots TV.

TRTC OPENING

Thunder River Theatre Company’s latest production, “Circle Mirror Transformation,” opens with socially-distanced seating at 7:30 p.m. The show continues through Feb. 27 with traditional seating options and Sunday matinees. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

ART OPENING

The Art Base shows “MIRROR: A Reflection of the Black + Latinx Diaspora” with Miami-based photographer Diana Eusebio. The multimedia exhibit will be on display through March 5, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. An opening reception is on Feb. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

LIGHT THE NIGHT

The Carbondale Creative District and KDNK present Light the Night with Love, an interactive HeART Walk along the Rio Grande Trail, on Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Find tickets at www.shopcarbondalearts.com

MOUNTAINFILM

Basalt Regional Library presents “MountainFilm on Tour” with dinner and drinks at 5 p.m. followed by 10 short films beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required by emailing Cathy at cclick@basaltlibrary.org

CLAY DATE

The Carbondale Clay Center offers a night of pottery making for couples from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, or Sunday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

Oscar-nominee “Licorice Pizza” plays at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 on Feb. 11, 12 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. A Sunday matinee shows at 1 p.m.

SILENT SKY

Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College presents “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, at the Spring Valley campus. The show runs on Feb. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, from 7 to 8:45 p.m.; and Feb. 13, 20 and 27 from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Tickets, with virtual options, are at www.coloradomtn.edu/theatre

ART DEADLINE

Submissions for Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers’ 2022 art contest are due by midnight. The winning design will be featured on posters and stickers and the winner will receive $400. Find submission details at www.rfov.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

FILM TALK

Honoring Black History Month, Garfield County Libraries invite you to stream “They Ain’t Ready For Me” for free. Then, join a virtual discussion facilitated by Steven Arauza and Sájari Simmons at 11 a.m. For more info, visit www.gcpld.org/

SNOWSHOE AND S’MORES

Aspen Valley Land Trust invites people to Coffman Ranch for snowshoeing and s’mores around a bonfire from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Ticket and more info are at www.avlt.org

SENIOR NIGHT

Roaring Fork High School hosts Coal Ridge at home for basketball. The girls team plays at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

SALSA NIGHT

TACAW hosts a salsa lesson and Latin music plays starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

SLED DERBY

Anderson Ranch is hosting its first-ever Sled Derby on Feb. 21. In preparation, high school students are invited to assemble toboggans with free workshops this Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sign up at andersonranch.org

DEATH CAFE

Amy Maron and Akaljeet offer a safe and relaxed space for the community to discuss death and dying at the Third Street Center from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

HEROIN ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale holds a Heroin Anonymous session from 4 to 5 p.m. For more support group info visit www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14

BASALT BASKETBALL

Basalt’s boys team plays against Edwards at home at 6:30 p.m.

VALENTINE COMEDY

Married couple Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg provide a lovely evening of comedy from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.tacaw.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

SPRING CLAY CLASSES

Registration for Carbondale Clay Center’s adult spring classes opens. To register for upcoming classes visit www.carbondaleclay.org

BASALT BASKETBALL

Basalt’s girls team plays against Moffat County at home at 5:30 p.m.

BINATIONAL COLLABORATION

Roaring Fork Conservancy presents Dr. Francisco Zamora of the Sonoran Institute, on the topic of restoring the Colorado River’s connection to the sea. The free virtual talk is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register at www.roaringfork.org/events

RAMS v. SKIERS

The Roaring Fork High School basketball boys compete against Aspen in Aspen at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

HERITAGE SEEDS

Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters present a free online presentation on gardening at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 in English and Spanish. Sign up at www.gcpld.org/seeds

FULL MOON

Join Sheridan Semple each full moon for a ceremony and lesson in True Nature’s kiva from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More info is available at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

TRIVIA NIGHT

Beer Works hosts Trivia Night with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at 6:30 p.m.