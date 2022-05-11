Plein Air Watercolor Workshop
May 11 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, repeating until May 25, 2022
Missy Prudden returns to lead this series of four springtime watercolor workshops. Set on the banks of the Roaring Fork, the Library offers ample space for plein air painting. Workshops will meet outside at the East Entrance Patio. Registration is limited; you may either sign up for the series or individual days. Materials are provided. Please bring a camp chair, hat and water bottle and dress for changing weather!