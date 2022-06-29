Email

Primary election results are in. Following is a list of outcomes for the contested seats decided by Garfield County voters.

Joe O’Dea outdid Ron Hanks by a margin of roughly 10% and will challenge incumbent Michael Bennet, who ran unopposed as a Democrat, for the U.S. Senate seat.

Adam Frisch won the Democratic primary for U.S. Congressional District 3 and will challenge incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert, who overcame Republican Don Coram in the primary.

Republican Heidi Ganahl won the gubernatorial primary against Greg Lopez and will challenge incumbent Governor Jared Polis who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket.

Pam Anderson won the Republican primary for Colorado Secretary of State seat and will challenge incumbent Jena Griswold, who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket.

Elizabeth Velasco won the Democratic primary for Colorado House District 57 against challenger Cole Buerger. Republican incumbent Perry Will ran unopposed.

Voter turnout was 28.29%.