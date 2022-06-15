Scuttlebutt/Community Calendar – June 16, 2022

Email

Redstone drops

Do you love The Sopris Sun and travel weekly between Redstone and Carbondale? We are seeking a volunteer to deliver a stack of our papers to Propaganda Pie, the Redstone General Store and the Redstone Inn every Thursday (or Friday). If you can help, email news@soprissun.com or call 970-510-3003. Thanks!

Bike to Work Day

Bike to Work Day returns Wednesday, June 22, after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. A greeting station with refreshments and snacks will be set up at Derail Park in Carbondale, across from the RFTA Park and Ride, from 7 to 9 a.m. Down the road in Glenwood Springs, pedalers can stop on the Rio Grande Trail at 23rd Street or at City Hall, also from 7 to 9 a.m. for a similar station. The week of June 20, cyclists can stop by any Garfield County library to enter into a drawing for a chance to win an e-bike. For more info, visit www.GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/BikeThere2022

Short-term rentals

Short-term rental (STR) applications are available for Carbondale residents. Anyone renting their home, or part of their home, for a period of less than 30 days is required to obtain a STR license by July 31. Applicants who operated an STR before March 8, must show evidence of ownership, proof the STR was active on or before March 8 and that all applicable sales and lodging taxes have been paid. Applicants with STRs active after March 8, must prove that the unit is either in the Historic Commercial Core or that they occupy the building as a primary residence. Applications can be picked up at Town Hall or online at www.carbondalegov.org

Scream for ice cream

Sweet Cream Dreams is dishing up ice cream goodness at Craft Coffee (689 Main Street) in Carbondale, Friday and Saturdays, 4 to 10 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 8 p.m. Owner, Isaac Hendry, describes the business as a “Colorado farm-driven ice cream company that has a dynamic menu of ice creams, sorbets and daily specials!”

Sixth street facelift

The Colorado Department of Transportation awarded the city of Glenwood Springs a $1.1 million Revitalizing Main Streets Grant to fund significant upgrades on Sixth Street, from Laurel to Pine Street. The entire project is estimated to cost $1.8 million. The Downtown Development Authority will kick in $250,000 and the remaining $383,000 will be funded by the city’s acquisition & improvements fund, according to a city of Glenwood Springs press release. Construction is slated to begin in 2023.

Film camp

Calling all junior filmmakers! Aspen Film, in collaboration with the Red Brick Center for the Arts, invites prospective documentary filmmakers to get hands-on experience in the trade. Kids aged 12 to 16 may register for the introduction course which takes place August 1-5; ages 14 to 17 may register for the advanced program, scheduled August 8-12. For more info and to register, visit www.redbrickaspen.com/youth-summer-camp

Horse roundup

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to begin another wild horse roundup in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area, beginning June 16. Currently the herd is made up of over 1,385 horses and, according to the BLM office, that number needs to be brought down between 135 to 235 for the herd to be sustainable. The roundup was scheduled for September but, because of the poor condition of the horses and range, the date was moved up. Captured horses will be transported to the BLM wild horse holding facility in Utah to be adopted, sold or provided long-term care in off-range pastures, reads a press release. For more information about this roundup, visit www.bit.ly/wildhorseroundup

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Todd Chamberlin, Garrett Edquist, Vince Simonetti and Lon Winston (June 16); Annie Flynn and Amber McMahill (June 17); Bill Flanigan and Nancy Smith (June 18); Jennifer Bauer, Forrest Fulker, Matt McBrayer and Garrett del Castillo (June 19); Alyssa Barsanti, Ty Burtard, Todd Fugate Arleen Ginn, Brandon Jones and Ernie Kollar (June 21); Jessica Kollar (June 22).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR



The 125th annual Strawberry Days festival starts Friday, June 17 at noon and lasts through Sunday at 4 p.m. Visit www.glenwoodchamber.com/strawberry-days for a list of events and additional info. Valley Journal archived photo by Lynn Burton

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

EURYDICE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “Eurydice” finishes this weekend with showings at 7:30 p.m. each night, with the exception of a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

CONSCIOUS PEACEMAKING

The Center for Human Flourishing and Sonja Linman lead a two part workshop to explore what it takes to be a conscious peacemaker, tonight at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 18 at 7th Elder in Canyon Creek (directions provided upon registration), from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration and more info is at www.bit.ly/consciouspeacemaking

CRYSTAL THEATRE

Catch “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Crystal Theatre June 16 through 23 with nightly screenings at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, June 19 with a matinee at 5 p.m. and no showing on Monday, June 20.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

GOLDEN PUTTER

Carbondale Arts’ atypical golf tournament returns for a second round at River Valley Ranch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit arts education programming. Details and registration at www.bit.ly/GoldenPutter

RED HILL BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon guides birding at Red Hill, north of Carbondale, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP by emailing fulcon@comcast.net

GARDEN CONCERT

The Red Hill Rollers perform at True Nature’s Peace Garden at 5:30 p.m. with a live broadcast by KDNK. More info is at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

John Oates performs at Steve’s Guitars, raising funds for the venue, at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

RUN FOR FOOD

Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance hosts its Food Insecurity Family Run/Walk Awareness event at New Castle’s Burning Mountain Park at 7 a.m. Registration is free at www.bit.ly/SANArun

REDSTONE YARD SALE

Check out the Redstone Community Yard Sale on the Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

YARN IN THE PARK

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club invites yarn crafters to sit and stitch at Sopris Park from 9 to 11 a.m.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

True Nature Healing Arts celebrates the solstice, hosting an array of activities throughout the day beginning with a free workshop at 9 a.m. and concluding with Universal Dances of Peace led by Alya Howe and Mindy Arbuckle at 6 p.m. Registration and more info at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SOLUTIONS EXPO

The Colorado Farm and Food Alliance and The Learning Council host a free-to-the-public event in Paonia Town Park from noon to 8 p.m. featuring music, local vendors, food trucks and more.

SENSATIONAL SHARKS

Denver’s Downtown Aquarium partners with Garfield County Libraries for an online presentation at 2 p.m. about the unique adaptations of sharks. More info at www.gcpld.org/summer-reading

YOGA AT THE LAUNCHPAD

Join Faith for a restorative and yoga Nidra workshop at the Launchpad from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Email yogifaith@gmail.com to register.

MOVIE IN THE MEADOW

Basalt Library screens “Moana” after sunset on the lawn in front of the library.

HONKY TONK

HWY 82 band performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

TEEN FLY FISHING

Students entering fifth through sixth grades learn the ins and outs of fly fishing, meeting at the River Center in Basalt from 9 a.m. to noon, June 20, 21 and 22. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

STEWARDSHIP & CREATIVITY

Anjanette Garcia leads a three day art, ecology and stewardship camp for kids ages 10-16 at the Launchpad, June 20-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Register at www.carbondalearts.com

ASPEN FILM

Aspen Film shows “Blue Bayou” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

STATE OF THE STATE

The Colorado Chamber presents “Insights on the Business Climate Driving Colorado’s Economy” at The Arts Campus at Willits from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/SoSCOChamber

LOCOMOTION

Professional juggler and “aficionado of classical physics,” Peter Davidson, performs at the Glenwood Springs Library at 11 a.m. and the Carbondale Library at 1:30 p.m.More info is at www.gcpld.org

YOUTH AUTHOR TALK

Thirteen-year-old author Nyala Honey speaks about her first novel “Coven of the Silver Moon” at the Basalt Library, starting at 4 p.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

BIKE TO WORK

Clean Energy Economy for the Region encourages everyone to bike to work. Greeting stations in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale will be giving away free snacks, swag and raffle tickets to win a Magnum Cosmo S e-bike, half-day raft trip with Defiance Rafting and other prizes. Details at www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/bikethere2022/

YOGA AT THE LIBRARY

Diana Laughlin leads youngsters in yoga and mindfulness exercises at Basalt Library from 10 to 11 a.m.

BOOSTER CLINIC

Get your COVID shot anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Basalt Library.

COFFMAN RANCH

Aspen Valley Land Trust hosts Cocktails at Coffman Ranch, an intimate evening supporting the recently-acquired ranch’s capital campaign, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.avlt.org

GENEALOGY JOURNEY

David Use teaches the basics of genealogy research with a free presentation at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m.

CELEBRATE THE SOLSTICE

In light of the longest day of the year, Lisa Dancing-Light, Mateo Sandate and John Norton lead a chakra tuning experience at the Third Street Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Visit www.lisadancinglight.com/events for more info.

LIVE MUSIC

John Michel plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

CORB LUND

Corb Lund performs at TACAW starting at 8 p.m. Ticket at www.tacaw.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

HAY PARK BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a bird watching hike to Hay Park. Participants have the option of meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Carbondale Town Hall or 7:30 a.m. near the Thomas Lake trailhead. RSVP by emailing smnharris@gmail.com

MAC BASICS

Learn how to use your Mac laptop at its peak potential at the Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration and more info is at www.basaltlibrary.org

STATE OF THE CRYSTAL

Learn about the state of our watershed and how that fits into the greater Colorado River basin with the Colorado River Water Conservation District at the Third Street Center from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

FINDING BACH

Carbondale Arts presents the Garden Music Concert Series, curated by MinTze Wu, kicking off with “Finding Bach” at the Thompson House at 6 p.m.

CHAKRA COLOR SERIES

A monthly chakra series with Aura Soma kicks off tonight at True Nature beginning at 6 p.m. Registration and more info at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FURTHER OUT

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

LIVE MUSIC

Sean Kelly and the Samples play at TACAW starting at 8 p.m. Tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

GLENWOOD GARDENS

The Glenwood Springs Garden Club invites you to take a journey through some of the most beautiful gardens in the town. The tour begins at the Glenwood Community Garden at 9 a.m. sharp. Tickets are available at the start of the tour or online at www.bit.ly/GWSGardenTour

DisABILITY EDUCATION

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue presents the DisABILITY Education Film Fest. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. More info is at www.gvrshow.com/special-events

SILVER CELEBRATION

Thunder River Theatre Company holds its Silver Celebration with live performances, food trucks, a silent auction and more from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets and more info are at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SALSA NIGHT

Move to the art of salsa dancing at TACAW. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Registration and more info at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

UTE PRESENTATION

The Redstone Historical Society hosts C.J. Brafford, director of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, for a presentation and discussion under the tent behind the Redstone Inn, from 2 to 5 p.m. All are welcome. For more info, email historyredstone@gmail.com

NEW MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple leads a new moon ceremony and teaching at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More info is at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, JUNE 27

STORIES FROM EVEREST

Jon Gibbons shares his story about climbing the tallest mountain in the world at the Carbondale Library starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome. For more info, call 970-963-2889.