Work in Progress – May 26, 2022

Kwait

By Leonardo Occhipinti

Kwait is a farmer that lives on the outskirts

of the great city with his cat, Singapur.

He dedicates his life to agriculture.

Today he went out early with his pouch

filled with seeds.

He sows, then waters and waits

for the fruits granted by Mother Earth.

Little well, seed, water and the day is done.

The seeds are beneath the black earth

and it’s time to rest.

Kwait es un granjero que vive en las afueras

de la gran ciudad con su gato Singapur.

Le dedica su vida a la agricultura.

Hoy salió temprano con su bolso

cargado de semillas.

Siembra, luego riega y espera

los frutos que otorga madre tierra.

Pocito, semilla, agua y pasó el día.

Las semillas están bajo la tierra negra

y a descansar.

Small Joys

By Rosemary Burkholder

The morning sun caresses my face and I realize I have

graciously been given another day. I welcome it as I stretch,

breathe and awaken my soul. The darkness of night which

gave me rest has dissipated and we are off to a new

adventure.

A rich cup of black coffee and a generous slice of AP Cake

brings back the vision of Mother pulling several of

those cakes from the oven to break the fast of her brood.

This sustenance will be sufficient both physically and

mentally to get me on my way.

I lace up my hiking boots, grab my daypack, peek inside and

verify a liter of water, buck knife, empty plastic shopping

bags and any other essentials that could be needed. It is

early May and the day is quite young as I fetch my hiking

stick from the Jeep prior to heading down the steep, gravel

driveway.

One of my favorite hiking trails is a half mile from my back

door. It leads to a dilapidated homestead once owned by the

Fisher Family, hence the name of the creek that runs through

the property.

I tread quietly with hopes of seeing some wildlife. My

heart beating strongly, resonating in my head rhythmically

with the deep breaths of mountain air satisfying my lungs.

The choir of various birds beautifully welcoming the day as

their song echoes through the canyon, as though they

had been practicing all night, adds to my awareness of their

presence.

It’s an uphill climb to where I veer off to the right and

slither down a ravine to where a spring enters the creek.

Here in a swift flowing stream grows the watercress that I

covet both Spring and Fall. It spans the creek for a distance

as far as my eye can see prior to going around a corner or

cascading to a lower level. Shaded by cottonwood and

surrounded by moss covered rock, it is as wild and pristine

that one might discover.

I drop my pack, grab the knife and a few bags as I eye the

stream to locate the best of the best. I machete handfuls, at

times walking directly in the stream with my waterproof boots

filling my bag. I’m alone, it’s my patch as I rarely see any

other evidence of harvesting besides wildlife, potentially

consuming some bites as well. My heart is joyful, bags full as

I head back the trail toward home, still serenaded by the

birds finishing their morning conversations.

Back in my kitchen I rapidly sort through my gift from nature,

plucking the center shoot and any other attractive stems. I fill

the sink with cool fresh water, swish and strain several times

to eliminate any water creatures that I may have displaced from their

life in paradise.

The vibrant greens are placed in the fridge to rest and refresh.

The farmhouse style recipe that I will use tonight has me

envisioning Mother’s working kitchen. In a small cast iron

skillet she would render small cut pieces of bacon. When

crispy and brown, the excess fat would be drained off.

Medium diced onion and minced garlic would be added and

gently cooked until translucent and aromatic. Remove the

pan from the heat, add a generous amount of dry mustard, a

splash of cider vinegar and equal amounts of sour cream

and mayo, enough to lightly coat the greens.

Season with salt, pepper,

sugar if needed and gently toss to distribute the dressing.

Grated hard cooked, free-range eggs would garnish this dish

served at room temperature.

I have dressed these greens in many fashions, but my

preference still returns to this as a favorite, one that always

was served for Easter dinner to celebrate the arrival of

Springtime. This esoteric method of production brings me

great joy and satisfaction. With every bite the nourishment

from the harvest in the wild, fulfills my soul.

I celebrate small joys as this, for they accumulate and bring

greater joys to this Journey of Life. For without Joy, I cannot

imagine existence.

HAIKUS:

The Between Time

In the silent space

Between moon-set and sunrise

The birds start to sing.

Jampa

Vapor Caves

Steps into darkness

Hot air enveloping you

Oh god, this is hot

Jason Richter