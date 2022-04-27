Scuttlebutt & Calendar – April 28, 2022

Email

Wildfire preparedness

With drier weather and the return of Red Flag warnings, the American Red Cross of Colorado advises residents to prepare for the threat of wildfires by creating an evacuation plan; building an emergency kit with water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, important papers, chargers, cash and blankets; and by staying informed. You can download the Red Cross Emergency app to receive real-time alerts and shelter locations.

Restoring history

The city of Glenwood Springs was awarded $140,000 from the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District to construct a wheelchair-friendly path, redo an existing trail and provide a display area for artifacts from late-1890s operations at the Cardiff Coke Ovens site near the airport.

Hunter Creek homestead

The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District has signed off on the Hunter Creek Historical Foundation’s Preservation Plan to protect the last-standing buildings of the 1893 W.E. Koch Hunter Creek homestead, northeast of Aspen. Work will begin this fall to stabilize structures most in danger of collapsing. Learn more at www.huntercreekhistoricalfoundation.org

Know before you go

Summer vehicles — including mountain bikes, four-wheel drive and other wheeled vehicles — are not allowed in most areas of the White River National Forest until May 21. Areas critical to elk calving are seasonally closed to all uses beginning as early as April 15 until as late as July 1, depending on the area. Forest visitors are responsible for knowing when and where they can hike, drive or ride. More information is available at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver and from local ranger districts.

CPR training

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is providing training to certify participants in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), first aid and the proper use of an automated external defibrillator. The training will occur at the sheriff’s office in Rifle (106 County Road 333A) on June 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested persons must apply by May 24 and pay $25, which will cover the full cost. For details, call 970-665-0200 during normal weekday work hours.

A Little Help

Grand Junction nonprofit A Little Help is planning a Roaring Fork Valley Service event on June 11, designed to bring the community together in support of older adults. Seniors seeking help with yard chores can contact 970-404-1923. Persons interested in volunteering to help can sign up online (www.alittlehelp.org/servicesaturdays). Volunteers will be treated to coffee and donuts before receiving their assignments and tools. For more info, email rick@alittlehelp.org

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Wes Boyd, Julie DeVilbiss, Julia Morton and Judy Welch (April 28); Diana Sirko and Luis Yllanes (April 29); Thomas Cochran, Alexandra Jerkunica and Gretchen Stock-Bell (April 30); Pixie Byrne, Melanie Gianinetti Cardiff, Devika Gurung, Jeff Leahy, Ginny Parker and James and William Steindler (May 1); Sherry Caloia (May 2); Suzie Brady, Kathy Goudy, Maura Masters and Mary Matchael (May 3); Sarah Everill, Zoe Kimberly and Aaron Laemmel (May 4).

Toddlers transplant starts grown from saved seeds at the Yampah Mountain High School (YMHS) gardens. YMHS (695 Red Mountain Drive, Glenwood Springs) will host a plant sale fundraiser on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organically-grown herbs, pollinator-friendly flowers and many varieties of tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, melons and squash will all be available. Courtesy photo

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

PSYCHIC TRAINING

Local author Ann O’Brien leads a mini-workshop and hosts a book signing for her recent release, “Everyone Is Psychic,” at True Nature at 6 p.m.

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE

The Arts Campus at Willits welcomes the Neshama Center Aspen and Rabbi Itzhak Vardy for a special presentation at 6:30 p.m. dedicated to all of the children murdered during the Holocaust. The event is free, but RSVPs are requested at www.tacaw.org

MOVIE NIGHT

The Sopris Sun invites you to a viewing of “Mark of the Jaguar” and “unTHINKable,” two award-winning films by Dave Taylor, at the Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit this newspaper!

A WILL FOR THE WOODS

The Center for Human Flourishing, and death doula Akaljeet screen, the documentary “A Will for the Woods” about earth burials at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

STAND UP COMEDY

The Glenwood Vaudeville Review presents Sean Patton doing comedy at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin offers a vibrational sound journey at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To reserve a spot, email info@tcfhf.org

WETLANDS

VOICES presents “Wetlands,” a women’s theater performance, at the Thunder River Theatre today and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and on Monday at 6 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except on Sunday at 5 p.m. Additionally, “The Rose Maker” shows on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and “The Outfit” screens on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

HAPPY PLACE

Comedian Adam Cayton-Holland performs a one-man show at The Arts Campus at Willits starting at 8 p.m. More info can be found at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

TOWN CLEAN UP

The town of Carbondale hosts a recycling event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with discounts for residents. Accepted items include electronic waste, batteries, light bulbs, tires and the police department will take prescription drugs, no questions asked. Yard waste should be set aside for a yard waste specific event on May 14.

CREW TRAINING

Get in shape with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers! Learn about trail building and maintenance, group dynamics, leadership and risk management with a special training from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info at www.rfov.org

ARBOR DAY

Join Aspen Valley Land Trust and Wilderness Workshop at Coffman Ranch for an Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free but space is limited! RSVP at www.bit.ly/3jTBIqY

KIDS SAFETY FAIR

Valley View Hospital hosts a free fair for children promoting safety from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will include fire safety lessons, a bike rodeo and free helmets.

THE TRUST FREQUENCY

Join Connie Baxter Marlow and Andrew Cameron Bailey, coauthors of “The Trust Frequency,” for a discussion about relationship with one’s self, others and the “conscious loving universe” at the Third Street Center from 2 to 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN BIKE PARTY

Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association hosts a season kickoff party at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. Food, drinks and a film are all included with your ticket. More info at www.rfmba.org

THIS VALLEY’S A DRAG

Local drag group, Roaring Fork Divas, presents “This Valley’s a Drag” at The Art Center at Willits starting at 8 p.m. For more info, visit www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, MAY 1

VACCINE CLINIC

The Carbondale Rec Center hosts a vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the newly-approved booster for persons 50 years and older. Sign up at www.bit.ly/CdaleVaxMay1

TUESDAY, MAY 3

TRAIL BUILD

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is coordinating with several nonprofit and government partners to build the C-Line Trail, a more moderate downhill option for mountain bikes, on Red Hill from 4 to 8 p.m. Register online at www.rfov.org

CHAT AND FISH

Basalt Library executive director Amy Shipley and Roaring Fork Conservancy’s Rick Lofaro discuss the relationship between the organizations at the River Center in Basalt starting at 5 p.m. Afterward, they will cast some flies. They invite others to join in on the conversation and fly fishing. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

POWER OF PERSPECTIVE

The power of words we use with ourselves and others helps shape our daily reality. Aspen Strong hosts an all-ages writing workshop to explore shifts in perspective at the Red Brick Center for the Arts in Aspen from 5 to 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

BLOOD MOBILE

The St. Mary’s Blood Mobile returns to the Carbondale Rec Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Make your reservation at www.stmarysbloodcenter.org

PLEIN AIR WATERCOLOR

Missy Prudden leads a four-part plein air watercolor workshop series on the bank of the Roaring Fork River, adjacent to the Basalt Library, starting today, from 3 to 5 p.m. Register in advance at www.basaltlibrary.org

VALLEY VIEW UNIVERSITY

ValleyOrtho presents “Osteoporosis and Fracture Prevention,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, at 6 p.m. Register at www.bit.ly/VVUwebinar

¡VIVA MAESTRO!

Aspen Film shows “¡Viva Maestro!” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m. The documentary follows Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel around the world.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

LIBRARY CONCERT

Musical storyteller Seth Brown performs at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

FIREBALL DROP

The Carbondale Rotary Club presents its Fireball Drop at Sopris Park at 5 p.m. sharp. Up to 1,000 numbered ping-pong balls will be dropped from a fire truck ladder and the closest to hit the center target earns one lucky winner a $5,000 grand prize. Visit www.bit.ly/fireballdrop2022 for more information and to purchase ping-pong balls.

EARTH DAY CONTINUED

350 Roaring Fork invites the public to join a First Friday march downtown at 6 p.m. Listen for the brass band to know where to go!

SATURDAY, MAY 7

HEALTH FAIR

La Clinica del Pueblo and 9 Health host the Glenwood Springs Feria de Salud from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is requested but not required to register ahead of time by calling 303-698-4455.

TREE PLANTING

The town of Carbondale invites you to help plant a tree at Sopris Park at 10 a.m. in celebration of Arbor Day. Coffee, donuts and tree education will be provided, plus the opportunity to meet the town’s new arborist, Carl Meinecke.

MAYFAIRE

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork hosts its spring Mayfaire celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and invites the community to join the fun. Visit www.waldorfschoolrf.com for more info.

PLANT SALE

Yampah Mountain High School students host a plant sale fundraiser on campus (695 Red Mountain Drive, Glenwood Springs) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COMICS FESTIVAL

Garfield County Libraries and Tesseract Comics invite you to celebrate comic books at the Glenwood Springs Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be games, crafts, artist talks, a cosplay contest and more. More info at www.gcpld.org/comics-festival

CASTING CALL

Queer-identifying Roaring Fork Valley residents are invited to audition for the Queer Voices Theater project by VOICES from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Third Street Center. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. To register, email art@voicesrfv.org

THRIFT SHOP PROM

KDNK hosts a prom-themed dance party fundraiser at the Arts Campus at Willits at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, MAY 8

FLOW AND IMMERSION

Eliza Demarest hosts a three-hour yoga reset and cacao ceremony at Kula from 2 to 5 p.m. More info at www.kulayogaonmain.com

ONGOING

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Carbondale Community Choir meets at Sopris Park on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

STORYTIME

Young ones and their parents are invited to storytime at the Glenwood Springs Library on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is at www.gcpld.org

STORYTIME AT HOME

Every first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Garfield County Libraries posts a storytime video to its Youtube page; just search Garfield County Libraries on YouTube.

EXPLORERS CLUB

School-age children are invited to free after-school activities with the Aspen Science Center at the Glenwood Springs Library on Wednesdays at 2:30 pm.

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

STORYTIME

Children and their parents are invited to storytime at the Carbondale Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. More information is at www.gcpld.org

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store at 6 p.m.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

KUNDALINI YOGA CLASS

The Sattvic Health Temple at Mana Foods now offers a Kundalini Yoga class on Fridays at 8:30 a.m.

HEROIN ANONYMOUS

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers a 12-step meeting at 4 p.m. on Sundays.