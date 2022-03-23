Letters – March 24, 2022

Email

Climate talk

The expansion of “climate” discussions from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to “resilience” and “mitigation” and “adaptation” and “justice” and “equity” and other issues is healthy but can distract from greenhouse gasses. Emissions reductions from us and our energy providers are required as soon as possible to maintain a healthy planet now, and for the future. And, given the effort to increase gas exports to the European Union, any gas use reductions or fossil generation reductions will minimize the number of new wells drilled for that purpose.

With that focus, I looked at the trustee candidate statements in the Sun and Post. In the Sun: a few mentions of climate, mostly in reference to resilience, preparedness and drought. Erica Sparhawk highlights her decade of experience with “energy efficiency and alternative energy,” right here. In the Post, Luis Yllanes mentions emissions from buildings and “…additional resources to support residents and businesses in taking advantage of green technology that curbs carbon emissions.” Pretty clear goal. Colin Laird wants to “advocate with regional and state partners to develop a Clean Energy Fund … financing and funding … to decarbonize all sectors.” Good and specific, but it should not depend on finding these partners. Zane Kessler “…will advocate for policies that promote conservation, clean energy…” OK. Chris Hassig and Frosty Merriott reference further work following the town’s Climate Action Plan. This is fine, but that plan and updates need specific tasks and trackable targets, so the town manager can delegate resources and know whether they are adequate.

Finally, here are a few seasonal tips for some easy greenhouse gas reductions. Now is the time to turn off heaters for roofs, gutters and downspouts. Mine cost $10 per month when on. Early last October, I surveyed RVR Old Town with a thermal camera and a third of these had probably been on all summer. Soon, turn off the pilot light on the gas fireplace. That’s only $3 per month, but it’s also a little heater which is counterproductive in the summer. Boycott cryptocurrency. In a few short years, electricity consumption from crypto “mining” has exceeded that from all other data center uses together. Crazy. If you smell gas leaks anywhere, tell Black Hills. If you have a few extra bucks, sign up for compost collection and Xcel Windsource or HCE PuRE.

For this season, can Parks and Rec buy some of the heavy-duty, battery-electric “weed” whackers and “leaf” blowers now available? At least to try? Please!

Fred Porter, Carbondale

Support for Laird

As a 10-year resident of Carbondale, I’m struck by the extraordinary slate of candidates who have thrown their ball and cowgirl hats into the ring for this year’s trustee election. With such a menu of riches, it’s hard to choose the best candidates to serve the community at this particular juncture.

Here are the three top reasons why, without hesitation, I will vote for COLIN LAIRD and urge others to as well.

1. Unlike newer arrivals on the ballot — several of whom shared compelling ideas for what the town needs most at last week’s forum, but provided few practical details for how to implement them — Colin’s views come from his decades of on-the-ground service to nonprofits, schools and youth programs in Carbondale and the Roaring Fork Valley. He knows how to bring people together to get things done.

2. l know from serving with Colin for years on The Sopris Sun board that Colin listens deeply, speaks thoughtfully and is a genuine consensus builder. If he were a woman, Grace would be his middle name. At the same time, he is willing to say and do the hard things (in his characteristically direct but careful way) when they are called for.

3. We need look no further than the incredible job Colin has done at the helm of our beloved Third Street Center for the past eight years (and for two more years, 2008 to 2010, during the redevelopment of the building) for evidence of his vision, work ethic, care and attention to details. I guarantee he will come to every meeting informed. His hands-on experience overseeing such a high-profile community nonprofit and facility as the executive director is just what the Board of Trustees needs now.

Barbara Dills, Carbondale

A vote for Frosty

This letter is in support of Frosty Merriott for Carbondale Board of Trustee. As a former town manager, I understand first-hand how important private sector experience is for decision making, especially when the financial demands of the private sector compete with public policy desires of the community. As a small business owner and certified public accountant for over 40 years, Frosty Merriott understands complex financial transactions and can provide his fellow trustees with professional insights into the opaque world of developer financials. Additionally, Frosty is committed to keeping Carbondale’s small-town character, which has always been central to our town’s livability, as well as our tourism and art economies.

A vote for Frosty is a vote for Carbondale!

Tom Baker, Carbondale

Re-elect Erica Sparhawk!

Erica loves this town, she loves to serve this community and help create positive change. She’s been doing it ever since high school where she led the charge to create Carbondale’s first women’s high school soccer team, and she continues today as a town trustee. A recent example is when the issues around short term rentals first came up, she was the one to research and create an inventory to provide a baseline understanding with which to move forward. She did this and so much more for this community of people and this stunning landscape while also leading us through a world pandemic. Please join me in re-electing Erica!

Soozie Lindbloom, Carbondale

Zane for BoTT

When my ballot arrives this week, I’ll be voting for Zane Kessler for the Carbondale Board of Town Trustees. Even in a crowded field with many familiar names, Zane stands out. He is a committed public servant, with a long history of working in support of Carbondale’s community, land, water and economy. His leadership in protecting the Thompson Divide — where I plan to someday teach my daughter how to ski — helped to ensure that Carbondale’s backyard will remain a safe place to live, ranch, play and explore for generations. And his role with the Water District shows an understanding of how to get things done and work with people of different ideologies at all levels of government. He’s ready to be an effective trustee on day one.

I’ve lived all over Colorado and the West, and there’s nowhere else like Carbondale. Communities like this don’t happen by accident; they take leadership, vision, hard work and collaboration. Our town is facing opportunities and challenges that could have a profound impact on the home where I’m so excited to raise my family. I trust Zane to help navigate those issues thoughtfully and in a way that protects this place we call home.

Noah Koerper, Carbondale

Support for Merriott and Quinn

Frosty Merriott and Colin Quinn are two of the candidates running for open positions on the board of trustees. I served on the town’s Environmental Board for four years and had the pleasure of working with both of these men. Frosty is passionate and direct. Colin is willing to listen and diplomatic. They are both very smart, capable and enthusiastic individuals, involved with issues that are so important to the entire community. They have both proven their ability to work with others on town boards and commissions to get results. I firmly believe they will put the town of Carbondale, and its residents, at the forefront when making decisions if elected to the board of trustees. They have my vote and I hope they have yours too.

Sandy Marlin, Carbondale

Top three

Carbondale is fortunate to have these eight candidates step up to serve as trustees. I write today to ask voters to mark their ballots for Erica Sparhawk, Colin Laird and Zane Kessler. In knowing and working alongside these three over many years, some decades, there’s no doubt that these three have the attributes to effectively lead.

Dynamic skill sets and an ability to listen to divergent viewpoints to solve issues and craft legislation that benefit the whole community are imperative in this role. Sparhawk, Laird and Kessler have what it takes, and the track record to show they embody these skills.

Erica, Colin, and Zane all are raising or have raised their kids here in Carbondale. They know firsthand how difficult it is to grind out a livelihood in the Valley and work countless hours for the betterment of this community. It’s no easy task to coach youth sports, serve on boards, work full time and work for a better future for their families and yours — all while being present for their loved ones.

Erica’s leadership on green initiatives, mental health services and overall support for all of Carbondale needs to continue. Her well-rounded perspective from her lived experience sets her apart from the field.

In his tireless work for our nonprofit community, Colin’s thoughtful and inclusive approach to problem solving will be a huge asset as trustee. In numerous situations, Colin has weighed complex issues, ensured all parties were heard and, at times, moved from his initial position to get behind a more comprehensive solution. Colin’s temperament and energy for engagement are rare attributes in today’s public service.

Land conservation and water are inextricably linked with the issues facing Carbondale. Zane’s work with advocating for legislation, crafting policy and community organizing are a great fit for a trustee. Zane’s experience and knowledge are much-needed resources in charting Carbondale’s future.

Sparhawk, Laird and Kessler will be wonderful additions to the Board of Town Trustees. Thank you for your consideration, and please VOTE!

Stacey Bernot, (Mayor of Carbondale 2010-2016)

Thanks Dance Initiative

The students and teachers at Carbondale Community School (CCS) are grateful to have participated in Dance Initiative’s School Partnership Program. Students grades Kindergarten through eighth grade participated in dance class during PE class for eight weeks. Dance Initiative provides the dance instructor and curriculum to the school as part of their mission to support the art and creation of dance through education, collaboration and presentation.

Students had the opportunity to learn dances from around the world, and they created original small-group dances using various choreographic devices to make their dances both interesting and entertaining. Dance Initiative’s School Partnership Program culminated in an all-school performance in which students danced in front of their peers, teachers and parents. CCS has been doing this program for the last eight years and it is becoming a familiar part of our school culture!

Thanks again to Dance Initiative for bringing dance to our school!

Jennifer Kendzior, CCS Teacher and Parent

The first flower

Small burst in the soil!

Tiny green head poking up

A crocus is born.

Jampa, Carbondale

Carta al editor

Hola, mi nombre es Lety Gomez. Tengo viviendo en Carbondale 22 años. Trabaje para el restaurante Village Smithy por 16 años y por el memento trabajo en Bonfire. También soy miembro del comité de Carbondale Arts.

Tengo dos hijos, uno de 19 años y otro de 11 años y ellos todavía usan la psicina. Han aprendido a nada ahí.

En la actualidad, como la comunidad de Carbondale, necesitamos una piscina nueva, porque al paso de los años, la piscina actual se está deteriorando poco a poco. Nuestras familias de la comunidad pueden votar “sí” para el asunto A y no tener la necesidad de ir a otras piscinas en el futuro.

Esperamos contar con más apoyo de nuestra comunidad para construir una piscina nueva.

Además, con el trabajo y esfuerzo de Erica Sparhawk, ella obtiene mi apoyo.

Leticia Gomez, Carbondale

Saludos a Sopris Sun

Dos cosas. La primera, me gustaria dar las gracias a los editores y los reporteros del Sopris Sun por incluir la sección de El Sol de Valle. Siempre los residentes de Carbondale están diciendo: “Cómo podemos incluir a los latinos en la comunidad?” Una respuesta de acción: el Sol de Valle. Buen trabajo.

On a totally different note, the second topic that is on my mind is the clear cut that is essentially happening at Williams Peak near Sunlight. Does anyone else think this is out of line? The National Forest press release (from the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District website) claims that the “disturbance” of the aspen forest “vigorously regenerates” healthy Aspen growth.

Perhaps “clear cut” is too strong of a word, but it is hard for me to say something else after seeing a quarter to half-mile swath of trees taken out with only stacks of aspens and large diameter evergreens remaining. In a time when research points to the importance of older trees’ communication through the understory, it is quite shocking to see a clear cut.

As a consumer of wood products, I can see the importance of logging. I just wish there was a more radical and responsible approach that prioritized the forest over profit.

Morgan Williams, Carbondale

Memories

Thanks for running the picture of me cleaning the pool! I hadn’t seen that pic since it ran in the early 1980s. It brought back a lot of great memories. I was part of the original staff of lifeguards, swim teachers, swim team and general staff in the late 1970s and early ’80s. The pool was a great place to work and hang out with the likes of the Barnett boys, The Giersch brothers, Ryan Jennings, Chris and Bill Hanks and many more.

Michael Blakeslee, Aspen

Another vote for Frosty

I would encourage those wanting to preserve the Carbondale culture while also effectively embracing the future of our town to support Frosty for trustee. He has the legacy of knowing what the present growth challenges are and what it will take to manage the inevitable widening of Carbondale’s presence in the Valley while at the same time preserving the many gems it already has within it! We need to keep Carbondale relevant or be lost in the dust coming off of Highway 82 as travelers head to Willits, Basalt and Aspen.

John Runne, Carbondale

Yes on A

Here are some reasons why you should vote for a new pool. First, my friends and I really love going to the pool in summer, because it gets hot and we don’t know what to do. So we just go to the pool and have fun. In the new pool, there is going to be a lap pool, hot tub, splash pads and so many other things. You don’t have to worry about anything, there is going to be safety all around so your children don’t get lost and go somewhere else. It’s also something very fun for people who live in Carbondale like me. It would be fun to have a new pool and I think the kids would love it. That’s why you should vote to fund a new pool and this amazing idea!

Maria Betty Sanchez Orellana, Carbondale

Short and sweet

Vote for Erica Sparhawk for town trustee. She is smart, accomplished and has her finger on the pulse of our community. She is exactly the kind of person we need to move forward.

Wendy Stewart, Carbondale

Community development

I urge you to vote for Colin Laird for Carbondale trustee.

Colin Laird is not just passionate about addressing the issues facing our community, his 30 years of professional experience in community development have given him the knowledge and skills necessary to find solid solutions to those challenges.

In the 20 years that I’ve known Colin, he’s worked on a variety of community projects in Carbondale, from diversifying our public schools to launching The Sopris Sun and developing the Third Street Center. He has a proven track record of being able to think outside the box and find creative solutions — even in situations when many of us simply see roadblocks.

We can count on Colin to move Carbondale forward in a positive, sustainable way. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Colin Laird by April 5.

Marc Bruell, Carbondale