Food for thought: Your 2022 CSA Guide

There are few greater food experiences than opening your front door on a warm summer morning to a bright and colorful box of locally grown or sourced food items. Now, with the arrival of spring, this delight can be yours. The 2022/23 community-supported agriculture (CSA) cycle is beginning and we’ve got a guide to get you started.
A cherished springtime tradition in the Roaring Fork Valley, CSAs offer residents the opportunity to become members of a farm by purchasing small shares of the farmer’s goods. By signing-up for a CSA, members not only receive a beautiful box of produce, meat, eggs or mushrooms, and more. They also support the local economy, resilient agriculture, the land we love and their own bodies with nutrient-dense foods.
Additionally, CSAs are a great way to get to know farmers directly, as many will personally deliver the food, or invite members to visit the farm to pick-up their items.
CSAs fill up fast, so it’s best to sign-up early! If your chosen CSA is full, you can ask to be put on a waitlist or save this guide for next year; and if cost is a concern, please speak with the farmers directly, since many of them offer sliding scales and payment plans.
Specialty CSA
Speciality, single-source farms
Who: Dooley Creek Farm, LLC | Carbondale
970-963-2452
Schedule: First week of the month starting in August for one year
Pricing: Small ($1,565) and family ($3,095) share sizes
Delivery: Monthly doorstep delivery within a 50-mile radius, and an option for farm pick-up
Farming practices: Regenerative and organic
Offerings: Frozen cut meats that include chicken, beef and pork — see website for specific meat portions
Add-on: Eggs
Sign-up: www.dooleycreekfarm.com/csa
Fast Food Fact: The Valley’s only local meat CSA
Who: Toadstool Traditions LLC | Carbondale
Delivery: Pick-up at Craft and the Launchpad in Carbondale
Farming practices: Organic
Offerings: Lion’s Mane and Oyster Mushrooms are available in three share options: half-pound, one-pound and two-pounds
Sign-up: Contact Mateo: toadstooltraditions@gmail.com
Fast Food Fact: Growing rare, out-of-season gourmet and functional mushrooms
Single-source CSA
Who: Two Roots Farm | Basalt
970-376-6039
Schedule: May through September
Pricing: $995 for the entire season, or $585 for every other week
Farming practices: Regenerative
Offerings: Typical boxes have about 10 items that include greens, root vegetables, alliums, seasonal treats, herbs and fresh snacks
Add-ons: U-pick flowers, local farm fresh eggs, pasture-raised local meats, prepared food products using Two Roots Farm produce (e.g. salad dressings) and local, organic fruit
Delivery method: Weekly or bimonthly farm pick-up
Sign-up: www.tworootsfarm.com/csasignup
Fast Food Fact: Two Roots Farm has partnered with local food banks, Lift-Up, Pitkin and Eagle Health and Human Services, Pitkin County Senior Center, Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance and individual local families, according to owner Harper Kaufman
Who: Peach Valley CSA Farm | Silt
970-876-2850
Schedule: June through October
Pricing: Several options available on their website
Delivery: Weekly doorstep delivery with the option for farm pick-up
Farming practice: Biodynamic
Offerings: Each share box includes an extensive array of root vegetables, leafy greens, herbs, main vegetables and seasonal fruits
Add-ons: Honey, heirloom turkeys and flower bouquets
Sign-up: www.peachvalleycsa.com
Fast Food Fact: A small mom-and-pop farm, Peach Valley is beginning their 32nd year of CSA share.
Who: Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) at Rock Bottom Ranch | Basalt
970-927-6760
Schedule: June through September
Pricing: $650 for 18 weeks
Delivery: Weekly farm pick-up
Farming practices: Regenerative
Offerings: Every share includes six to nine “backbone crops” (e.g. greens) and seasonal rotation crops (e.g. broccoli); the last share of the season includes fall storage crops (e.g. onions, potatoes, and winter squash)
Sign-up: www.aspennature.org/rock-bottom-ranch-2022-csa
Fast Food Fact: One of ACES’ three education centers in the valley
Who: Seed Peace / Wild Mountain Seeds | Carbondale
www.seedpeace.org / www.wildmountainseeds.com
Schedule: June through October
Pricing: $30 per week
Delivery: Pick-up at local farm stands with locations TBD.
Farming practices: Regenerative
Offerings: A sample box includes pint of cherry tomatoes, bunch of carrots, two onions, one cucumber, a half-pound of lettuce, chard or kale and a small bag of basil
Sign-up: Contact: csa@seedpeace.org
Fast Food Fact: Seed Peace offers many beautiful farm-original vegetables grown from their own seeds
Who: Borden Farms, LLC | Delta
970-874-5383
Schedule: Mid-June through September
Pricing: $550 for 16 weeks
Delivery: Weekly deliveries to Aspen, Carbondale, Edwards, Crested Butte, Ridgway and Telluride, with pick-up locations at farmer’s markets
Farming practices: USDA Certified Organic
Offerings: Seasonal produce that includes herbs, fruit and vegetables (e.g. heirloom tomatoes, eggplant, beans, melons and more); juicy peaches are available in August, and roasted chilis in the fall
Sign-up: www.bordenfarms.com/csa/
Fast Food Fact: A family farm that has been providing fresh, locally grown produce to the Western Slope for over 27 years, according to farmers Guy and Lynn Borden
Who: Sustainable Settings | Carbondale
Schedule: Early June through mid-September
Pricing: $800 for 16 weeks
Delivery: Weekly farm pick-up
Farming practices: Biodynamic and organic
Offerings: Eight to 10 seasonal items each week
Sign-up: Contact: rose@sustainablesettings.org
Fast Food Fact: Co-founder Rose LeVan said, “Supporting any one of the amazing farms from Aspen to Rifle is supporting your local food shed; they are all doing good work! Pick one and join today!”
Multi-sourced CSA
Food distribution CSA provides goods from a variety of farms
Who: Farm Runners
csa@farmrunners.com
Schedule: June 7 through Oct. 18
Pricing: Full size ($850), half share ($500), flex share ($50 per week) and a full share with an egg add-on ($1000) for 20 weeks
Delivery: Weekly doorstep deliveries in the RFV and Gunnison Valley
Offerings: All shares include rotating items of fruit, vegetables, and the occasional good (e.g. juice, canned produce.); full shares include eight to 12 rotating items, and half shares are four to six items
Add-ons: Eggs
Sign-up: www.farmrunners.com/csa/
Fast Food Fact: A weekly newsletter is included to showcase farmers, recipes, and storage information
Who: Happy Belly CSA | Hotchkiss
719-439-9778
Schedule: Mid-June through October
Pricing: Regular share ($44/week) and a family share ($62/week) for 16 weeks; delivery is added on at the end
Delivery: Weekly deliveries with pick-up in Montrose and the Roaring Fork Valley
Farming practice: Organic and holistic
Offerings: A regular share contains around seven vegetable varieties, whereas a family share contains up to nine varieties; both shares include fruit
Add-ons: Eggs and a weekly flower share starting soon
Sign-up: www.happybellycsa.com
Fast Food Fact: Working closely with several local farmers, in addition to her own farm, Blue Tractor Farms, owner Carin Frantz said, “We thread together a holistic, multi-farm experience, and provide weekly menus and recipes delivered to your inbox. You’ll never be left wondering how to use your produce each week.”
-
