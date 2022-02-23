Letters – Feb. 24, 2022

Email

Redstone to McClure Pass

I am very proud of the work that our public land managers have done to bring this long-desired and much-needed trail and safety project to fruition. The West Elk Loop Scenic and Historic Byway (Highway 133), unites communities, brushes four diverse wilderness areas and is a testament to the natural beauty of Colorado. It is also an unmitigated speedway, often with barely a shoulder alongside. This effectively relegates all but the most daring of cyclists or pedestrians to view this treasure from inside a car at 55+ mph, cut off from the details of nature.

Members of local communities near Redstone currently use the old Forest Service routes in the area year-round for hiking and off-leash dog walking. These unmanaged trails likely have a larger impact on habitat than the current proposal which includes pairing an upgraded trail with winter seasonal closures.

Pitkin County will manage this new amenity, and they have a strong track record in this area as they have both the resources and authority to enforce such closures. The net effect of this trail project is the improved management of wildlife habitat during the critical winter seasons, and vastly improved safety for those wanting to experience the glory of our public lands.

Maureen Gaffney

Carbondale

Diving into Davos

For many years, I’ve known about exclusive, private networking meetings that happen in late January in Davos, Switzerland. I decided to take a deeper dive on their website.

On Jan. 24, 1971, German engineer Klaus Schwab founded the World Economic Forum (WEF). Funded by its own members of global enterprises whose yearly operations are more than $5 billion, WEF is an international, non-governmental lobbying organization based in Geneva. It’s mission: “improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.”

Although expensive to attend, the WEF sounds okay, so far. A variety of entities that meet every year to make the world a better place, right?

Going deeper, the website reads, “The WEF suggests that a globalized world is best managed by a self-selected coalition of multinational corporations, governments and civil society organizations (CSOs), which it expresses through initiatives like the ‘Great Reset’ and the ‘Global Redesign.’ It sees periods of global instability — such as the financial crisis of 2007–2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic — as windows of opportunity to intensify its programmatic efforts.”

Whoa! Now I’m starting to ask questions. Let’s start with a “world being managed” and to whom the self-selected coalition is accountable to. There is no mention of preserving sovereignty among nations or honoring the democratic process to elect leaders.

I’m not feeling so confident in an elite organization that considers global chaos as an “opportunity” to further an agenda called the “Great Reset.” I also wonder if they would go so far as to strategically create a global crisis? They wouldn’t do that, right?

It’s time to start an alternative. On Feb. 22, 2022, I propose replacing the WEF with the WEFFF: Welcoming Every Flora and Fauna as Family. The mission: refocus our attention, talents, creativity and assets into our communities to support our local businesses and nonprofits, establish a local food system, enjoy festivals with live music and celebrate life.

Diana Alcantara

Carbondale

Just breathe

Breathe flows in and out.

Aware of the sensations,

I invite stillness.

Jampa

Carbondale