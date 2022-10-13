Scuttlebutt/Community Calendar – Oct. 13, 2022

Email

Camp Hale

President Joe Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 12 — after flying into the Eagle County Regional Airport — to designate Camp Hale as a National Monument. Camp Hale was used as a training site for the U.S. Army’s Tenth Mountain Division during World War II. Wilderness Workshop executive director Will Roush commended the designation as “great news for Colorado’s public lands.” He added, “I hope President Biden will continue to take executive action to protect landscapes within the CORE [Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy] Act, including the Thompson Divide.”

Pop-up market

Miss the Carbondale Farmers’ Market, already? Well, you’re in luck! Every Sunday through the month of October, Seed Peace will have a stand of fresh veggies at Craft Coffee House on Main Street.

Evading invasion

After detecting the invasive Japanese beetle in Grand Junction this summer, the Colorado Department of Agriculture is working in partnership with local stakeholders to eradicate the pest and prevent its spread. “Adult Japanese beetle are voracious defoliators that feed on more than 300 species of plants … including peaches, grapes, sweet corn, turf and many other ornamental plants in urban spaces,” said Melissa Schreiner, entomologist with the Colorado State University Tri-River Extension Office. Any sightings of the pest should be reported to the Japanese beetle helpline at 970-248-7000 or ag.colorado.gov/plants/japanese-beetle-in-colorado

Congrats to Jessi

The Chris Klug Foundation, a national nonprofit promoting life-saving organ and tissue donations, announced on Oct. 6 that Carbondale resident Jessi Rochel will take over as the organization’s executive director. “Organ and tissue donation is something quite literally close to her heart,” announced the press release, “as her father received a life-saving heart transplant in 2015. There are no words or actions large enough to express her gratitude every day to her father’s donor and donor family, but she feels that working for CKF is a great way to honor them.”

Alleged wolf predation

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest lands near Meeker that show damage consistent with wolf predation. “This is an active investigation,” announced a press release on Oct. 7, “and CPW is working closely with the livestock producer to collect additional evidence.” Although wolf reintroductions have not yet taken place in Colorado, CPW will respond to damage claims by a livestock producer if substantiated.

Ag grants

The Colorado Department of Agriculture is launching a new grant program to support the next generation in agriculture through scholarships, career development and other leadership training opportunities. Grant applications are due by Nov. 7 at ag.colorado.gov/nextgen

Audience Award

Aspen Film’s 43rd Filmfest wrapped on Oct. 2. Among this year’s selections, “Farewell, Mr. Haffman” was chosen by voting moviegoers to receive this year’s Audience Award. The film, directed by Fred Cavayé, takes place in 1942 Paris and tells the story of a jeweler’s assistant fighting for love during the German occupation.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys provide free legal advice by phone to people without an attorney from 2 to 5 p.m. Call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org to sign up.

ARTS + ENVIRONMENT

Colorado Business Committee for the Arts holds Arts + Environmental Sustainability Forum at TACAW at 5 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Aspen at home at 6 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zach Cashin leads a sound journey at True Nature’s kiva from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ASPEN FILM

Join Aspen Film at the Isis Theatre for a special showing of “All That Breathes” at 7 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Good House” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tomorrow, “The Woman King” opens at 7:30 p.m. and continues at that time on Oct. 15, 19 and 20 with a Sunday matinee at 5 p.m. An additional screening of “The Good House” is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5:15 p.m.

HURRICANE DIANE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of Hurricane Diane continues with 7:30 p.m. showings through Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 16. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

CARBONDALE DITCHES

The town of Carbondale’s ditch system will be put to bed for the winter season early in the morning. Remember to disconnect your irrigation pumps and winterize them. Questions? Contact Utilities Director Mark O’Meara at 970-510-1351 or momeara@carbondaleco.net

ART IN THE STACKS

The opening reception for the “Art in the Stack” exhibit, featuring works by Glenwood Springs Art Guild members, starts at 5 p.m. The pieces will be on display at the Glenwood Springs Library through Dec. 16.

SHINING MOUNTAINS

The Shining Mountains Film Festival returns to Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House with three days of indigenous films beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m. Details at www.shiningmountainsfilm.com

PRAIRIE VOICE

Sopris Theatre Company presents “The Voice of the Prairie” by John Olive, a play about the beginnings of radio, tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit visit coloradomtn.edu/theatre

KENYAN CONSERVATION

Maasai elder, Kip Olepolos, speaks about the trials and triumphs of the community led conservation group Il Ngwesi — based in northern Kenya — at the Launchpad at 6 p.m.

PUMPKIN JAZZ

Ted Piltzecker Septet performs ahead of the second annual Pumpkin Jam at TACAW. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9 a.m.

RFOV

Join Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at the Silt River Preserve for a final season project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign up online at www.rfov.org

CARBONDALE FIRE

The Carbondale Fire District invites the public to a community open house with fire truck rides, firefighting demonstrations and more, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GARDEN WORK

Carbondale Arts asks the public to help put the Rio Grande ARTway gardens to bed for the season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artist Amy Fairbanks will teach participants to make decorative mandalas using natural materials. No need to RSVP, just meet at the Latinx Folk Art Garden.

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

Carol Shure leads her Systemic Family Constellation Workshop at the Third Street Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details or to register, email communityconstellation@gmail.com

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays CRMS at home at 11 a.m.

HARVEST PARTY

Rock Bottom Ranch hosts the ACES Harvest Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.aspennature.org for tickets and more info.

FALL BRUNCH

Highwater Farm hosts a farm-to-table Fall Brunch, prepared by The Farmer and Chef Catering at 11 a.m. Visit www.highwaterfarm.org for tickets and more info.

OKTOBERFEST AT SUNLIGHT

Sunlight Mountain Resort hosts its Oktoberfest celebration, benefiting The Kirstie Ennis Foundation, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/SunlightFest for tickets and more info.

OCTOBERFEST

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts “Octoberfest on the Mountain”, from noon to 6 p.m. For more info, visit www.glenwoodcaverns.com

FOLK JAZZ

Enjoy the jazzy, folksy, minimalist sounds of the Daniel Bennett Group free at the Glenwood Springs Library at 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

VEG OUT

It’s not too late to stock up on locally-grown, organic veggies for the winter. Seed Peace is hosting weekly markets at The Way Home/ Craft Coffee House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

TGR WHISKI SERIES

Enjoy an adventure film, “Magic Hour”, paired with a whiskey tasting and more at TACAW at 7 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

PHANTOM HITCHHIKERS

Clarissa Vazquez, author of “The Phantom Hitchhiker Project and America’s Haunted Roadways” and founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators, presents “a chilling journey down some of America’s most haunted roadways” at the Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

BUDDY PROGRAM

Join The Buddy Program at Capitol Creek Brewery in Willits for a casual happy hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Current mentors will be present to chat with prospective big buddies.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

CREATE YOUR COSTUME

Grades 5-12 are invited to create Halloween costumes using fabric, sewing machines and more at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

FOREST SERVICE

The White River Forest Service hosts an open house to answer questions about the draft decision to lease or sell its 30-acre administrative site near El Jebel. The public is invited to attend from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the El Jebel Community Center (20 Eagle County Road).

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “Circling the Sun” by Paul McLain at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

FALL LECTURE

Visiting ceramics and digital fabrication artist Deborah Anzinger presents at Anderson Ranch in Snowmass at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required, details at www.andersonranch.org

ARBOR DAY

Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation celebrates Arbor Day in October with a tree planting at Two Rivers Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/ArborDayCOGS

VOICES OF COURAGE

Response and Writ Large present an evening of storytelling at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen at 5:30 p.m. “celebrating the voices of members of our community who have experienced gender-based violence and have gone from surviving to thriving.” Tickets at www.wheeleroperahouse.com

HIGH COUNTRY SINFONIA

High Country Sinfonia’s fall concert series, “Cornucopia”, opens at the Basalt Library at 7 p.m. Additional screenings will occur at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch Old Thompson Barn at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at the Aspen Chapel on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested $20 donation.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

QUEER VOICES

VOICES and The Arts Campus at Willits partner to present “A Green Bird on Orange Trees”, a Queer VOICES Theater Project created by seven local artists, tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. Saturday’s performance will be followed by a dance party hosted by AspenOut. Find tickets at www.voicesrfv.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

SWAP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

Basalt Library hosts its second annual clothing swap where patrons shop for free and enjoy food, drinks and games from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations of lightly used clothes are accepted through Oct. 20. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

AFTER DARK IN THE PARK

Dare to go on the rides at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park during its newest event, “After Dark in the Park” from 4 to 9 p.m. this evening and again on Oct. 29. Visit www.glenwoodcaverns.com for more info.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

STICKER PARTY

Kids are invited to the treehouse at the Basalt Library to decorate an item they bring from home with hundreds of stickers the library will provide at 2:30 p.m.

BIRDS OF PREY

Youngsters learn about, and get to meet a few, birds of prey at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2 p.m. and the Carbondale Library at 4:30 p.m. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info.

VISITING CRITIC

As part of its Visiting Critic Lecture series, Anderson Ranch welcomes Anna Tsouhlarakis, a prestigious sculptor and member of the Navajo Nation, to speak at 5:30 p.m.

BREAST CANCER WEBINAR

Valley View University presents a webinar via Zoom, “Surgical Options for Breast Cancer,” at 6 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/ValleyViewU for a link and to register.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

SOLAR ECLIPSE

True Nature Healing Arts hosts a new moon ceremony honoring the partial solar eclipse in Scorpio from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com