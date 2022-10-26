Work in Progress: Oct. 27, 2022

Email

Wendy Moore

By Bob Schultz

School servant leader

Director of thespians

Bravo Wendy Moore!

End of the Leaves

By Jampa

Leaves, most fallen down

Follow me in on my shoes

Crunching under foot.

Ahhh…Fall

By Kitty Riley

At last the pall of

Summer heat is lifted

Breezes toss gold

Coins from aspen trees

That meld with leaves

Of copper and brass

And a few rubies

It seems easier to breathe now

My feet search for

Those leaf-caches

At the edges of sidewalks

Or swirled into corners

Ahhh

The giggly delight of crunching