Work in Progress: Oct. 27, 2022

Wendy Moore
By Bob Schultz

School servant leader
Director of thespians
Bravo Wendy Moore!

End of the Leaves
By Jampa 

Leaves, most fallen down
Follow me in on my shoes
Crunching under foot.

 

Ahhh…Fall
By Kitty Riley

At last the pall of 
Summer heat is lifted

Breezes toss gold
Coins from aspen trees
That meld with leaves 
Of copper and brass
And a few rubies

 It seems easier to breathe now

My feet search for 
Those leaf-caches
At the edges of sidewalks
Or swirled into corners

 Ahhh 

 The giggly delight of crunching

