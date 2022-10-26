Work in Progress: Oct. 27, 2022

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Oct. 26, 2022
By Bob Schultz
School servant leader
Director of thespians
Bravo Wendy Moore!
End of the Leaves
By Jampa
Leaves, most fallen down
Follow me in on my shoes
Crunching under foot.
Ahhh…Fall
By Kitty Riley
At last the pall of
Summer heat is lifted
Breezes toss gold
Coins from aspen trees
That meld with leaves
Of copper and brass
And a few rubies
It seems easier to breathe now
My feet search for
Those leaf-caches
At the edges of sidewalks
Or swirled into corners
Ahhh
The giggly delight of crunching
-
