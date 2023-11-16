Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Nov. 16, 2023

Email

So it begins…

Christmas tree cutting season begins Friday, Nov. 16 on the White River National Forest. Permits can be purchased for $12.50 online at www.recreation.gov or for $10 at district offices, beginning Thursday, Nov. 15. Fourth graders are eligible for a free permit at www.everykidoutdoors.gov. All trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person.

5Point youth grants

Each year, 5Point Film awards three grants of up to $2000 to help students achieve their dreams. The Dream Project is open to high school students from Aspen to Parachute. Projects should align with the “5 Points” of the 5Point FIlm Festival: purpose, respect, commitment, humility and balance. The deadline for applications is midnight Friday, Dec. 1. Selected students will be notified by Dec. 6. Applicants must have parental approval. Application information is at www.bit.ly/5PointDreamProject

Carbondale Arts update

Attention designers, dancers, and models! The Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza, scheduled for March 7-9, 2024, is accepting designer applications until Nov. 30. Open model auditions are Sunday, Dec. 17 at The Launchpad from 6-9pm. In addition, Carbondale Arts is commissioning five murals and three sculptures for the public art park next to a storage unit building on Hwy 133. Individuals or teams of artists, designers, muralists and sculptors are encouraged to apply until Jan. 22. More details on these opportunities are at www.carbondalearts.com

CPW Equity Board

Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks four board members for the Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP). The OEGP was created in 2021 to increase access to Colorado state parks and outdoor spaces for underserved youth and their families by reducing barriers. The Board needs one person experienced in, and personally impacted, by racial justice issues, one experienced with conservation issues and two youths from communities impacted by the OEGP. The application deadline is Dec. 1. Details at cpw.state.co.us/Outdoor-Equity-Fund.aspx

Milagro Ranch protected

Sarah and Felix Tornare placed their 87-acre Milagro Ranch on Missouri Heights into a conservation easement earlier this month, ensuring a ranching and wildlife habitat legacy long into the future. The Aspen Daily News reported that the couple worked with Aspen Valley Land Trust and closed the deal on Nov. 6.

Rescue at Grizzly Creek

On Saturday, Nov. 11, a climber on a multi-pitch Grizzly Creek climb called “Mudflap Girl” was injured after falling about 40 feet. The Glenwood Springs Fire Department reported that the injured person was about 500 feet up the 700-foot climb. Search and rescue teams from Garfield County, Vail and Aspen coordinated with the High Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site team to help the climber and his partner off of the rock. A single rescuer was lowered from a helicopter and then hoisted up to the hovering craft with the two climbers. The entire operation took four and a half hours. The climbers were flown to the Glenwood Springs airport and transported by ambulance to Valley View Hospital.

Winter closures

Maroon Creek and Castle Creek Roads are closed for the season until May 15, 2024.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Colin Bashant, Thomas Cerise, Katie Hankinson and Robin Tolan (Nov. 17); Larry Smith and Erin Patricia (Nov. 18); Rowynn Anthes, Kelsey Clapper and Heather Lafferty (Nov. 19); Mike Metheny and Rosie Sweeney (Nov. 20); Crystal Tapp (Nov. 21); Karen Barbee, Lindsay Hentschel, Maria Mork and MinTze Wu (Nov. 22).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR



Youngsters are invited to make an assortment of clay gifts to give this holiday season, from magical mugs to delightful decorative ornaments and more. The workshop, hosted at the Glenwood Springs Community Art Center, includes time on the pottery wheel, glazing and firing. Children, ages 6-11, are invited from 9am to 1:30pm on Nov. 20, 21, and 22. Children, 12-16, are invited the same days but from 2:30-5:30pm. Registration and more info at www.bit.ly/glenwoodrec-arts Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

TOOL CLEANING

Earn some community service hours or just volunteer for the heck of it by cleaning and sharpening tools for Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at the Third Street center from 10am to 6pm. A 3pm lunch will be provided. Register at www.rfov.org

EAGLE COMMISSIONERS

Catch at least one of the Eagle County commissioners during office hours at the Basalt Library from 11am to 2pm.

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “The Perfect Wife” by J.P. Delaney at 2pm at the Carbondale Library.

BRIDGE

Bridge players compete and trade tips at the Basalt Library at 4pm.

DECK THE WALLS

Carbondale Arts members are invited to a sneak peek of the annual holiday market, Deck the Walls, at the Launchpad from 4-7pm. Nonmembers are invited to opening day on Nov. 17 from noon to 7pm.

PANCAKE ART

Fifth graders and up learn how to use pancake batter and food coloring to create edible creations at the Basalt Library at 4pm. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

DEATH CAFE

The third Death Cafe Discussion Group, hosted by end-of-life Doula Lisa Kohlhepp and the Aspen Psychedelics Resource Center, takes place at Explore Booksellers at 4pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Killers of the Flower Moon” tonight at 5:30pm. “The Holdovers” screens tomorrow through Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7pm, with the exception of Sunday, Nov. 19 when it will screen at 5pm.

WOMEN’S AA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) hosts a women’s group AA session at 7pm every Thursday. For a list of regular recovery meetings, visit www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

TRANSFORM

Join Michelle Hyken, master energy practitioner, for an evening of energy release and vibrational enhancement at the Third Street Center. Register at www.tcfhf.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

ENGLISH CLASS

Valley Settlement hosts an ESL class at the Basalt Library 9am to 12:30pm every Friday. Register at www.valleysettlement.org or by calling 970-963-0851.

FILM LUNCHEON

Aspen Film hosts a luncheon at Alpina in Aspen from 11am to 3pm. Fifteen percent of lunch proceeds goes to Aspen Film. Reserve a plate at www.bit.ly/AspenFilmLunch

RABBI PERSPECTIVE

The Pitkin County Republicans host Rabbi Mendel Mintz, the founder and leader of the Jewish Community Center of Aspen, who shares his perspectives on the Israel-Hamas War at noon at the Snowmass Club. Email fkwallison@me.com to register.

CHOPIN AT THE LIBRARY

Kevin Kaukl performs Frédéric Chopin’s poetic, romantic and virtuosic music for solo piano at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

SOUND JOURNEY

Immerse yourself in the healing vibrations of sounds by Dr. Zachary Cashin at True Nature at 6:30pm. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

WOMEN’S SKI FILM

TACAW screens “Advice for Girls: An All-Women Ski Film” at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

TEA TIME

True Nature hosts a ceremonial tea sit with Madelyn Soldner Sullivan at 9am. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club convenes at Sopris Park at 10am.

EVENING W/JAN & JD

Awarding-winning singer-songwriters JD Martin and Jan Garrett play an intimate show in the Round Room at the Third Street Center at 6pm. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

COMEDY SHOWCASE

Spend the evening with the best of the Valley’s growing standup comedy scene at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

ZIPFIT

ZipFit is selling last season’s inventory to the ski community in the Roaring Fork Valley on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1-4pm at Mountain Heart Brewery in Carbondale

KDNK AT EL DORADO

DJ Mamabird gets down with a live and in-person acid jazz and down tempo set at El Dorado at 3pm. Check it out in-person, or turn your radio on.

YOGA NIDRA

Alya Howe leads “Fall Away: A Deep Autumnal Dive into Yoga Nidra” at Kula Yoga on Main at 4:30pm. Register at www.kulayogaonmain.com

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

KIDS-GIVING

Rocky Mountain Kid Clubs offers childcare today through Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 8:30am to 4pm each day. Registration and more info at www.rockymtnkidclubs.org

PLANT-BASED POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a plant-based community potluck at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm. Email info@tcfhf.org for more info.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

BABY & ME STORYTIME

Carbondale Branch Library hosts its first Baby & Me Storytime at 10:15am. Babies 1 year or less and their parents are welcome. The event continues every Tuesday at the same time and place. More info at www.gcpld.org

YARN GROUP

Yarn enthusiasts convene at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

THANKSGIVING

Happy Turkey Day! Most government and public spaces will be closed today and tomorrow.

THANK YOGA

Cari Eisenson leads “Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Flow” at Kula Yoga on Main at 9am. Register at www.kulayogaonmain.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

GRAND ILLUMINATION

Redstone holds its Annual Grand Illumination! Join Santa for a walk down the Boulevard, starting from Propaganda Pie at 4:30pm, to the “larger-than-life” bonfire at the lower parking lot of the Redstone Inn.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

KDNK AT EL DORADO

DJ Luis Raul brings a cinematically driven western psychedelic set to El Dorado at 3pm. Check it out in-person, or turn your radio on.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe and DJ Alejandra Rico guide the Ecstatic Dance at 13 Moons Ranch south of Carbondale at 6pm. Email alyahowe@me.com or call 970-309-2582 with questions.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

EIA OPEN HOURS

English in Action holds open English tutoring hours at the Basalt Library at 6pm. Call 970-963-9200.

MICRODOSING

The Western Colorado Mycological Association is hosting an expert panel for the public to ask questions about microdosing at the Carbondale Library at 7pm. www.wcmycoassociation.org