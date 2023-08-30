Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Aug. 31, 2023

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT



Out of Darkness

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County hosts its third annual Out of Darkness walk in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Sept. 9. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the nation, state and Garfield County. Join the walk, departing from the Community Center at 100 Wulfsohn Road at 10am, to offer hope for those who have lost loved ones, are dealing with suicidal thoughts or other mental health concerns, and to show that no one is alone. Registration begins at 9am and participants may bring photos for the memorial wall.

West Nile Virus

The West Nile Virus has been detected in both Garfield and Pitkin counties. Both county health departments relayed that prevention is key, because there is no treatment. People can avoid gathering outside during sunrise and sunset, use Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellent, drain standing water and dress in long sleeves and pants at dusk and dawn.

Glenwood zoning

The City of Glenwood Springs is asking residents to complete a survey to gauge public interest in making two potential changes to the city’s zoning regulations: 1) increasing the number of permitted duplexes and triplexes and 2) enhancing the density bonus program. The density bonus program provides incentives for property owners to build deed restricted housing, but could be expanded to allow “bonus” units built for purchase, units suitable for people with disabilities, family-sized units and units with affordability price caps. The survey data will be presented at the Sept. 26 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and City Council will ultimately decide on any changes. The survey is live through Sept. 13, and can be found at www.bit.ly/ZoningSurveyCOGS

Crystal River Restoration

Sample data from water and soil at the diesel spill site, just upstream of the south RVR bridge, showed that clean-up efforts were successful and no further mitigation work is needed, a communication from Carbondale Town Manager Lauren Gister stated on Aug. 18. The Riverfront Park boardwalk has been replaced and the outdoor classroom is nearing completion. Redoubt Restoration has been regrading the channel with a spike in the river’s flow from recent rains.

Filoha Meadows

In the coming days, 60 acres of brush at Filoha Meadows Nature Preserve, across the Crystal River from the Penny Hot Springs and adjacent White River National Forest land, will be thinned to improve wildlife habitat and reduce wildfire fuels. The project, to be carried out by Western Vegetation Management LLC, is jointly funded by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, the White River National Forest, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District. Open Space and Trails will oversee a similar vegetation thinning project at Sky Mountain Park this fall. Visit www.bit.ly/PitkinThins for more information.

T.R.U.E. Fund

Nonprofits serving Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and New Castle are eligible to apply for funding from the Two Rivers Unrestricted Endowment Fund managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation. Grants range from $2,500 to $5,000 for organizations with budgets of $500,000 or less. Applications are due by Sept. 22; for details, visit wc-cf.org/explore-funding and click the “T.R.U.E. Grants Fund” tab.

Fracking fertility

Researchers from the University of Missouri are recruiting Colorado men to participate in a study that will examine how chemicals released by fracking for oil and natural gas can affect male fertility. According to Professor Jane McElroy, “Studies have already demonstrated the negative effects on infants born to mothers who reside near fracking sites” and “evidence is needed to determine the impact of paternal exposure on embryo and fetal development.” Eligible men who reside in Colorado, ages 18 to 45, will be paid for participating. Find details at www.bit.ly/frackingfertility

Theater season

Thunder River Theatre Company’s next season begins Friday, Sept. 15 with “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire (continuing through Oct. 1). The following play, Tracy Letts’ “The Minutes,” will also be directed by Missy Moore (Nov. 10 to Nov. 26). Then, Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame” (Feb. 16 to March 3) will be directed by Renee Prince and Selina Fillinger’s “POTUS” (June 14 to June 30) will be directed by Beth Malone. Purchase a season pass at www.trtc.org to see all four shows for the price of three.

Outdoor Diva Triathlon

The Roaring Fork Women’s Triathlon Team celebrated its 24th season by taking 45 women to the Outdoor Diva Triathlon in Longmont on Aug. 20. Four members finished in the top three of their divisions, with Tess Jankovsky taking 2nd in the Elite, Sydney Pena placing 1st in the 25-29 Division, Jamie Boutilier 3rd in the 40-44 category and Sherrie Setterberg 1st in the 65-69 age group!

LGBTQ+ youth leadership

AspenOUT is launching a high school leadership program and invites students from Aspen, Basalt, Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs and Colorado Rocky Mountain School high schools to apply. One student from each school will be selected to participate and will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship for a college or a vocational school of their choosing. The youth leadership group will help organize Valley-wide events for LGBTQ+ youth, such as Queer Prom, and work with the schools’ Genders and Sexuality Alliance clubs. Applications are due Sept. 8. Visit www.bit.ly/AspenOUTyouthleadership to apply.

Mussels legislation

Senator Michael Bennet visited Ruedi Reservoir on Thursday, Aug. 24 to meet with local officials and government agency representatives regarding the spread of invasive zebra mussels. As reported by Aspen Daily News (“Bennet flexes his mussels legislation at Ruedi”), “if zebra or quagga mussels were found in Ruedi Reservoir, it might be very difficult — if not impossible — to get rid of them.” A pricey boat inspection program at the reservoir has intercepted several dozen boats with mussels over the past few years, and Bennet’s “Stop the Spread of Invasive Mussels Act” would deepen the federal government’s role to help fund boat inspection and decontamination stations.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Sean Jeung and Chloe Shirley (Aug. 31); Veronica Smith and Ella Yeats (Sept. 1); Lori Haroutunian and Dean Perkins (Sept. 2); Samuel Bernal, Kim Kelly, Pat Pier and Kathy Webb (Sept. 3); Terry Kirk, Andrea Slaphake and Ralph Pitt (Sept. 4); Heather Craven, Stephanie Dibacco and Janelle Johnson (Sept. 5); Linda Bishop, Brisella Escalante, Ben Hoffmann, Randy Lowenthal, Lora Meraz, Jesse Payne, Peter Robinson, Nancy Taylor, Haley Thompson and Mindy White (Sept. 6).



Jason and Emily White have won this year’s “tallest sunflower contest” with a proud beauty standing nearly 12 feet tall. Next is the “first snow on Sopris” contest. Send your best guess to news@soprissun.com for the chance to win a mystery prize. Courtesy photo

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

SENIOR RESOURCES

Sopris Lodge in Carbondale (295 Rio Grande Ave.) hosts a Seniors Resource Fair from 10am to 1pm, bringing together local resources and professionals for advice on a variety of topics. This event is free and no registration is required.

STORYTIME IN SPANISH

Children up to six years old are invited to bilingual storytime at the Basalt Library. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

STORYTIME

The Carbondale Library hosts storytime for children up to five years old every Thursday at 10:30am.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Oppenheimer” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm. Then, “Barbie” returns for 7:30pm viewings Sept. 1-3.

WATCHHOUSE

Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) performs at Harris Concert Hall at 8pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

NATURE JOURNALING

Journal and draw about nature, and exchange pointers with peers doing the same, at the Carbondale Library at 1pm. Call 970-963-2889 for more info.

GROVESTOCK

Grovestock returns to Glenwood Springs for three days of positive vibrations, beginning with an opening ceremony today at 3pm. Find tickets and a schedule at www.grovestockfestival.com

CLAY NATIONAL

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a First Friday opening reception for “Clay National XVII: The Autobiography of the Object” at 6pm. This year’s Clay National pieces include works by ceramists from around the country, and is juried by Sam Harvey. The exhibit will be up through Sept. 29.

DIVAS

The Cocoa Club presents “Days of Future Past,” a drag show with the Roaring Divas, at 7:30pm.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

MEMORIAL

Celebrate the life of Charley Moore with friends and family at the Carbondale Community School at 1pm. Please, bring your own chair.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

CONVERSATION SERIES

The Lost Art of Random Conversations returns to the Carbondale Library tonight from 6 to 7:30pm. No registration is necessary for this free event.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

LIBRARIES CLOSED

All Garfield County libraries, as well as the Pitkin County and Basalt libraries, will be closed in observance of Labor Day.

HARVEST HELP

Harvest season is in full swing! Seed Peace at Sunfire Ranch welcomes volunteers to help out in exchange for produce on Mondays and Fridays from 9am to noon. For details, email heatherfroelicher@gmail.org

SENIOR BOARD GAMES

The Carbondale Library invites those 60 and over to play board games and mingle, every first Monday of the month at 4pm. Board games are provided or people can bring their own.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

INTERNET SAFETY

Learn how to keep your computer and personal information safe while using the web at the Basalt Library at 4:30pm. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club gathers at Staircase Park in Carbondale at 6:30pm.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Discuss books you love and discover new ones at the Basalt Library at noon.

OCEANOGRAPHY

The Aspen Science Center teaches kiddos all about oceans with free, hands-on activities at the Carbondale Library at 3:30pm.

NIA DANCING

Steve Alldredge leads a Nia dancing lesson at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

RUEDI TOUR

Join April Long from Ruedi Water and Power Authority and Roaring Fork Conservancy educators to learn about transbasin water diversions and how the reservoir operates. The event is free and begins at 5pm on-site. To register, visit www.roaringfork.org/events

SAVOR THE STORY

The Aspen Art Museum hosts a five-course dinner prepared by chefs Joey Scarlett and Barclay Dodge using locally-sourced ingredients beginning at 6pm. Ticket sales benefit The Farm Collaborative and Seed Peace. Visit www.thefarmcollaborative.org for more information.

MEN SUPPORT MEN

Headquarters in Basalt hosts “Common Roots,” a men’s support group, at 6pm. Visit www.headq.org/support/events to register.

NOTHING’S FOR FREE

The Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association shows “Nothing’s For Free,” a film that chronicles the origins of the freeride mountain bike movement, at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm. Tickets for this fundraiser are available at www.bit.ly/RFMBAfilm

STEVE’S GUITARS

Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

ENGLISH CLASS

Valley Settlement offers a free English class at Basalt Library from 9am to 12:30pm. Sign up by calling 970-963-0851.

FARM TO TABLE

Highwater Farm outside of Silt hosts a farm to table dinner with fresh veggies from the farm. Visit www.highwaterfarm.org for more info.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

OUT OF DARKNESS

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County hosts its third annual Out of Darkness walk in Glenwood Springs, departing from the Community Center at 100 Wulfsohn Road at 10am. Registration begins at 9am and participants may bring photos for the memorial wall.

BUILD A BEAVER DAM

As part of a restoration effort, Wilderness Workshop, Defiende Nuestra Tierra and the Forest Service invite volunteers to build “analogue” beaver dams on Butler Creek outside of Rifle. People have the option to meet today at noon and camp out, or can come tomorrow at 9am when the work begins. Visit www.bit.ly/ButlerBeaverDams for more info and to register.

S.A.W. PARTY

The Studio for Arts & Works in Carbondale (525 Buggy Circle) hosts an open house from 1 to 6pm followed by a courtyard party from 6 to 9pm. For more info, visit www.sawcarbondale.com

SCHUBERT MINI FEST

The Garden Music Series continues with a European inspired “Schubert MiniFest” outside of the Thompson Barn today and tomorrow, 2 to 6pm. Each day will include two sets of chamber music and a 75-minute intermission. Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own picnic supplies. Visit www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents for tickets.

ALPINE MERMAIDS

Aspen Polynesia performs “Alpine Mermaids” at the Third Street Center at 5pm. For tickets, visit www.aspenpolynesia.com

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Cash’d Out, a band influenced by the late Johnny Cash, plays at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 6pm. Gondola ride proceeds benefit Garfield County Search and Rescue.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

SOPRIS PARK CONCERT

The Sopris Park Summer Concert Series concludes with a performance by Los Mocochetes from 4 to 7pm. The Town Center Project will host a booth for public outreach on how to best meet Carbondale’s needs with a community-driven development on publicly-owned property in the heart of downtown.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

JANE GOODALL

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hosts Dr. Jane Goodall for a community lecture at Harris Concert Hall at 5:30pm. Tickets are sold out, but the event will be livestreamed. Register online at www.aspennature.org/activities

“THELMA AND LOUISE”

The Little Nell and Aspen Film host the final Cinema Under the Stars of the season at the base of Aspen Mountain, screening the 1991 classic “Thelma and Louise” at 8pm. Visit www.aspenfilm.org for more info.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

Sopris Lodge hosts a support group for caregivers and families of people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia at 3pm. Visit www.soprislodge.com/events or call 970-251-1635 to register. The group will meet every second Tuesday of the month.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets beneath the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs at 6:30pm.

MUSIC TRIVIA

Carbondale Beer Works hosts “Music Trivia,” a fundraiser benefiting the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program at 7pm. To register a team, visit azyep.square.site

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys answer questions for free at the Basalt Library from 2 to 5pm and help explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues. To sign up for a session, call 970-927-4311.

COMMUNITY OVEN

The final potluck of the season at the Carbondale Community Oven is tonight at 6pm.