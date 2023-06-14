E-bike rebates rolling out

Email

On June 13, Basalt Town Council convened for its regular meeting to discuss e-bike rebates, electric vehicle infrastructure and the costs and risks of pausing Midland construction for the summer.

During the opening call for public comments, citizens continued to voice concerns over the Midland Streetscape project, especially the decrease in parking spaces closer to businesses. Many of these businesses have asked the Town to pause construction during the summer.

Manager report

Town Manager Ryan Mahoney announced during his report that Basalt’s e-bike rebate program is live. In partnership with local retailers Basalt Bike and Ski and Nox Cycles USA, a $250 rebate will be provided to 250 full-time Basalt residents toward the purchase of an e-bike. Interested residents can apply online at www.basalt.net and sign a commuter pledge to replace a minimum of three vehicle trips per week. They will be informed via email of their acceptance. Upon acceptance, applicants can pick up the rebate certificate at Town Hall for a brand new, environmentally-friendly e-bike.

Mahoney also reported on two letters, one from MountainPACT asking for the Town’s support for withdrawing the Thompson Divide from oil and gas leasing and the other from the Town to Governor Jared Polis expressing concern about new regulations for the Basalt State Wildlife Area which would now close from Dec. 1 to July 15 each year. Mahoney stated that he does not anticipate much compromise on the proposed rules after meeting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Climate action

There was also a presentation from Eagle County Climate Action Collaborative (CAC) representative Gina McCrackin about the County’s new electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure plan. CAC’s current timeline is for a 50% greenhouse gas reduction by 2030 and 80% by 2050 (possibly 100% based on new goals recently released by the state). McCrackin stated that transportation is the second highest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Colorado, and in order to meet reduction goals, Eagle County has set a target of a 2% increase each year in EVs as a percentage of registered vehicles until 2030.

This projection requires the development of additional charging infrastructure, and McCrackin highlighted particular areas which would benefit from installing EV chargers, such as the El Jebel City Market and multifamily complexes in Basalt. McCrackin also emphasized the need to “future-proof” the infrastructure such that higher costs are avoided as the demand for chargers increases.

Midland Ave

Next was an update on the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project by Town Engineer Catherine Christoff and Planning Director Michelle Thibeault. Christoff reported that responses have been received from two contractors regarding the effects of pausing Phase II construction for the summer. This portion of construction will close a section of Midland in front of many businesses.

Both contractors responded that the duration of Phase II would increase to between three and five years, and costs would increase to 50% or more. Additionally, they noted that winter construction would increase project complexity and risk, overall strongly recommending against halting construction during the summer. Staff simply reported these findings and expects to return on June 27 with an additional update on Phase II.

Other business

After this was a long line of council actions, three of which were easement agreements with various property owners along Midland Avenue for the installation of infrastructure related to the streetscape project, all of which were passed unanimously.

After that, Town Council approved an intergovernmental agreement between Basalt and the Roaring Fork School District to split the costs for installing solar panels. Energy cost savings would also be split evenly between the two parties.

Continuing the theme of energy saving, the Town also amended its building regulations, mainly to adopt the most current international building codes, which will require increased energy efficiency for new buildings and infrastructure for future EV charging units.

Following this, the Town approved an ordinance to amend the 2023 budget in order to account for expenditures and sources of revenue which were not fully quantified when the budget was first presented for approval.

Last was a second reading of license and easement agreements with Basalt Center Circle which would permit the usage of its parking spaces for both emergency access and public events. These agreements, according to Town Attorney Jeff Conklin, simply uphold the status quo for these spaces. They were unanimously approved, concluding this week’s meeting.