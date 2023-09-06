Works in Progress – Sept. 7, 2023

Email

The Lorax

By Diana M Alcantara

Carbondale

Walking westward down Main Street,

much to my surprise …

A 10 foot tall Lorax

Filled up my eyes!

Why was he there,

Leaning on a big tree?

What message would he share?

For you and for me?

The message was clear

That the Lorax conveyed

A new Forest Ranger building

Is coming our way!

Elders and children all seemed to agree

A huge big box building,

instead of the trees?

How could this be?

The citizens organized

We filled up the room!

Requested our mayor

Revisit this doom!

It’s too late, it’s decided!

The job’s out to bid!

The trees will come down

Though 80 years they’ve lived!

Then the Forest District Ranger spoke

Our offices are maxed,

we’re bursting at the seams.

So, while our forests get depleted,

They need new beams?

The citizens listened

to every word that was spoken

They offered an Enhanced Plan

Could the bids be reopened?

Then it came to be known

That the huge big box building

Brings more RV’s and campers

Down Main Street a rumbling!

Maybe this plan

is too much for that lot.

All of that traffic will make

downtown too hot!

(Especially with the trees all but forgot)

The new building plan

nor repairs, nor maintains

Ends the life of nine trees

Ends the Enhanced Plan campaign

Get involved! said the mayor

There is more to be done

More development, buildings,

and mayhem to come!

Let’s stand up tall now

and speak for the trees!

Three beautiful Spruces

And plant more trees, please!

Remember when election time

next comes ’round

Who spoke for the trees

And the Enhanced Plan for our Town!

Zucchinipalooza

By Deborah Holt Williams

Glenwood Springs

This poem was printed in last week’s issue, but was missing the last line. Here it is in its entirety:

One zucchini, two zucchini, three zucchini, four.

Only one zucchini plant, producing more and more.

Five zucchini, six zucchini, seven zucchini, eight.

Some to bake and some to grill and some to chop and grate.

Some to fry with parmesan, some to add to soup.

Some to shred for muffins, some to halve and scoop.

Nine zucchini, ten zucchini, eleven zucchini, more.

Dozens to freeze and plenty to leave outside my neighbor’s door!