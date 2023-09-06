Works in Progress – Sept. 7, 2023

The Lorax
By Diana M Alcantara
Carbondale
Walking westward down Main Street,
much to my surprise …
A 10 foot tall Lorax
Filled up my eyes!
Why was he there,
Leaning on a big tree?
What message would he share?
For you and for me?
The message was clear
That the Lorax conveyed
A new Forest Ranger building
Is coming our way!
Elders and children all seemed to agree
A huge big box building,
instead of the trees?
How could this be?
The citizens organized
We filled up the room!
Requested our mayor
Revisit this doom!
It’s too late, it’s decided!
The job’s out to bid!
The trees will come down
Though 80 years they’ve lived!
Then the Forest District Ranger spoke
Our offices are maxed,
we’re bursting at the seams.
So, while our forests get depleted,
They need new beams?
The citizens listened
to every word that was spoken
They offered an Enhanced Plan
Could the bids be reopened?
Then it came to be known
That the huge big box building
Brings more RV’s and campers
Down Main Street a rumbling!
Maybe this plan
is too much for that lot.
All of that traffic will make
downtown too hot!
(Especially with the trees all but forgot)
The new building plan
nor repairs, nor maintains
Ends the life of nine trees
Ends the Enhanced Plan campaign
Get involved! said the mayor
There is more to be done
More development, buildings,
and mayhem to come!
Let’s stand up tall now
and speak for the trees!
Three beautiful Spruces
And plant more trees, please!
Remember when election time
next comes ’round
Who spoke for the trees
And the Enhanced Plan for our Town!
Zucchinipalooza
By Deborah Holt Williams
Glenwood Springs
This poem was printed in last week’s issue, but was missing the last line. Here it is in its entirety:
One zucchini, two zucchini, three zucchini, four.
Only one zucchini plant, producing more and more.
Five zucchini, six zucchini, seven zucchini, eight.
Some to bake and some to grill and some to chop and grate.
Some to fry with parmesan, some to add to soup.
Some to shred for muffins, some to halve and scoop.
Nine zucchini, ten zucchini, eleven zucchini, more.
Dozens to freeze and plenty to leave outside my neighbor’s door!
-
