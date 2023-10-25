Works in Progress – Oct. 26, 2023

Email



‘Ghost of Cattle Creek’ Shoutout

The Quint family was the first to inform The Sopris Sun of their sighting of the Ghost of Cattle Creek, featured as a contest on last week’s Works in Progress page. Congratulations, Quints, and thank you for participating — and sharing another photo. Have a happy Halloween!

As the moon

By Jampa

Carbondale

Gossamer seed pods of wild clematis

silvery as the moon

Yearning to twine around the sun bright rabbit bush.

Nature’s Plan

By Andrea Holland

Nature paints the hillsides

golden orange red

Then

she

drops

her

colors

upon the forest bed.

There they lie together

like pages from the past

windblown

and

forgotten

edges browning fast

Don’t mourn the passing season

for nature has a plan

she’ll cover leaves this winter

by spring they’ll green the land.