Works in Progress – Oct. 26, 2023

‘Ghost of Cattle Creek’ Shoutout
The Quint family was the first to inform The Sopris Sun of their sighting of the Ghost of Cattle Creek, featured as a contest on last week’s Works in Progress page. Congratulations, Quints, and thank you for participating — and sharing another photo. Have a happy Halloween!
As the moon
By Jampa
Carbondale
Gossamer seed pods of wild clematis
silvery as the moon
Yearning to twine around the sun bright rabbit bush.
Nature’s Plan
By Andrea Holland
Nature paints the hillsides
golden orange red
Then
she
drops
her
colors
upon the forest bed.
There they lie together
like pages from the past
windblown
and
forgotten
edges browning fast
Don’t mourn the passing season
for nature has a plan
she’ll cover leaves this winter
by spring they’ll green the land.
