Works in Progress – May 4, 2023

Having Arrived at the Stone Age
By Tony Alcantara
Carbondale(ish)
If I must have a heart
of stone, then let it be
made of these stones
each one broken
stranded on a mountainside
above a dry valley
yet drawn together
in a dance
of concentric curves
the emptiness diminishing
between each
successive iteration
until, at the center,
one solid mass
that beats
more slowly
than time
can measure.
There Was an Old Woman Who Died in a Shoe
By Deborah Holt Williams
There was an old woman who rewired her shoe,
And died by electrocution.
All her grown children didn’t know what to do
Regarding estate distribution.
Sell the leather on-line? Recycle the heel?
Finally they found a solution.
They kept the home whole, then (God rest her sole)
Gave a playground their mom’s contribution.
-
