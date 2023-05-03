Works in Progress – May 4, 2023

Email

Having Arrived at the Stone Age

By Tony Alcantara

Carbondale(ish)

If I must have a heart

of stone, then let it be

made of these stones

each one broken

stranded on a mountainside

above a dry valley

yet drawn together

in a dance

of concentric curves

the emptiness diminishing

between each

successive iteration

until, at the center,

one solid mass

that beats

more slowly

than time

can measure.

There Was an Old Woman Who Died in a Shoe

By Deborah Holt Williams

There was an old woman who rewired her shoe,

And died by electrocution.

All her grown children didn’t know what to do

Regarding estate distribution.

Sell the leather on-line? Recycle the heel?

Finally they found a solution.

They kept the home whole, then (God rest her sole)

Gave a playground their mom’s contribution.