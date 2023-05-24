Works in Progress – May 25, 2023

Email

Stopping a season in its tracks

By Chris Hassig

Carbondale

Have you wished to stop a season in its tracks?

To curl up in its ephemeral corner

To be engaged, one by one, to all its wonders

To stop time, I guess

It’s coming on to lilac season

When my folly reaches full bloom

Winter withers to the peaks

The season takes me by the nose into its ripeness

I’m down by the swelling river

What does the river smell like?

I couldn’t tell you, but I know

Each year I think i forget, but then I find myself on the bank

There it is

Unmistakable

There’s a certain coolness, moisture and density pulled in with it,

But that’s not the scent itself

I wander past the boundaries of my language

Find myself tongue-tied and surprised

How are there no common words to describe any of this?

I’m digging in the water, able to sense a solid object below the surface

But unable to mouth and free it into translation

It lives in mystery and intuition

Turning and scaling the river’s bank I’m hit with different multiplying worlds of smell,

Trying to name these vegetal waves of spring that layer and run together in the shifting breeze

And failing

Muddy slough, willow and dogwood, wild apple blossom

New grass pushing up through dead leaves

Stripped bark

I can’t even find a neutral term

That word ‘smell’, it comes out ugly, biased

All the basic words I grasp

Smell, stink, stench, odor, whiff

Scent, fragrance, aroma, balm, perfume

Feel rough and reductive to me

Ham-handedly dividing these fathoms into implied bad and good

Without stopping to really sense them out

The smell of the river, the breath of returning spring, it’s neither good nor bad—it’s just

More than that

So here I am, breathing in, trying to hold a season in

Steeling for the heat

In love with a world beyond words