Work in Progress – Nov. 9, 2022

Your creativity counts

By Just Jim

It’s on the wall

Down Main Street

Everywhere you look

Creativity abounds

Carbondale, Glenwood

And beyond

Sprouting from minds and hearts

Through fingers on the page

It seeps through the cracks

Up through your toes

Falls from the sky

Like snowflakes and red hats

Admittedly, sometimes difficult to pin

Staring at an empty page

White canvas caves in

Hope may even seem futile

But, stare long enough and…

Words begin to form between blue lines

The brush strokes

And, curves become shapes

Flourishing into form

Distinct or abstract

Narrative or poetic

Possibility put to the test

There is a place

Where written pieces mingle with color

Why, it’s right here

On the Works in Progress page

Completed or not

There is no matter

Imperfect continuity

The human experience mimicked



Let your creativity shine

Within The Sun

Alongside your neighbors’

Imperfect or not

After all, without you

There is no Works in Progress page

And, it’s simple

Email submissions to fiction@soprissun.com

Open the paper and voila

The piece settles on the page

It may feel vulnerable

And, takes courage it’s true

But your worst critic

Is a trusted friend

Creativity abounds

In this wondrous town