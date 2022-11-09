Work in Progress – Nov. 9, 2022

Your creativity counts
By Just Jim
It’s on the wall
Down Main Street
Everywhere you look
Creativity abounds
Carbondale, Glenwood
And beyond
Sprouting from minds and hearts
Through fingers on the page
It seeps through the cracks
Up through your toes
Falls from the sky
Like snowflakes and red hats
Admittedly, sometimes difficult to pin
Staring at an empty page
White canvas caves in
Hope may even seem futile
But, stare long enough and…
Words begin to form between blue lines
The brush strokes
And, curves become shapes
Flourishing into form
Distinct or abstract
Narrative or poetic
Possibility put to the test
There is a place
Where written pieces mingle with color
Why, it’s right here
On the Works in Progress page
Completed or not
There is no matter
Imperfect continuity
The human experience mimicked
Let your creativity shine
Within The Sun
Alongside your neighbors’
Imperfect or not
After all, without you
There is no Works in Progress page
And, it’s simple
Email submissions to fiction@soprissun.com
Open the paper and voila
The piece settles on the page
It may feel vulnerable
And, takes courage it’s true
But your worst critic
Is a trusted friend
Creativity abounds
In this wondrous town
