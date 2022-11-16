Work in Progress – Nov. 17, 2022

Email

The Beautiful Sandwich

Shelly Bergerhouse Merriam

February 19, 2021

Glenwood Springs

She could always make

the most beautiful sandwich.

A loving memory

of her Emporia, Kansas college years

and lunch with her Alpha Sigma sisters.

A block of cheddar cheese shredded

on her mother’s tin grater

bent from decades of use,

As was her finger

slammed in the car door

after safely securing us inside.

I remember her cry.

Red pimento, the amount debatable.

Never ‘too much’ for her.

All blended with Real Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

and her metal, paddle spreader with

Bakelite plastic handle,

a 1939 wedding gift.

She piled the sharp and sweet cheese mixture high

on country white bread

and spread it with an artist’s flair

from her art major schooling.

She cut the sandwich on the diagonal

the extravagant 15 cent way.

Lunchroom ladies cut

peanut butter sandwiches

with a 10 cent

slice down the middle.

She placed the sandwich open

gently angled

on a Blue Willow china plate

revealing the exotic story of

an angry Asian father pursuing his daughter

who is eloping with a commoner.

The couple escapes across the plate

over an arched bridge,

and sail to a cottage on an island

in the upper left corner.

Her father was about to have them killed

when the Gods transform the couple

into two beautiful white turtle doves

centered

above the sandwich.

Mother, a young bride

living unhappily

near her critical in-laws

in Emporia, Kansas

Many moons ago…

Collected her Blue Willow china,

cheese grater, Bakelite spreader

and infant daughter

Insisting they move far away

to save their marriage.

I was born in Wichita, Kansas

into a happier home

far enough.

Dark Dead of Night

By Melissa Sidelinger

Marble

What is it?

About the touch of your skin

Or the smell of your hair

The taste of your lips

At 10 minutes to midnight

When the world is dark and cold

And all there is left

Is the two of us

And this bed and these blankets

The only two souls left in the world.

I could disappear forever

In the warmth of your embrace

The comfort of your arms

The strength of your body

Pressed against mine

In the dark dead of night.