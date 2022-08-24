Work in Progress – Aug. 25, 2022

Email

Our town, one table

By Just Jim

Tucked in the Rockies

Beneath Mother Mountain

Whimsical beings

And, a table to seat them all

Prisoner

By A.P. Harrison

“Diary of a Divorce”



I’ve been moved from a gilded cage to a clear Lucite box Both are sanctioned by society…

Bearing people’s unknowing “stamp of approval”

So, why can’t I accept them…

Acknowledging my part in my predicament?

The cage was beautiful to others

Steeped in all its finery..

Square footage and gold

Diamonds and wine

Prestige and loneliness…

I was kept there

No wants; no needs

Only echoes of emptiness Imperceptible to others

That thundered in my ears.

It was so beautiful that it sometimes fooled even me

What was wrong with me that I kept jiggling the lock…

Waiting for the moment that you forgot to turn the latch

Allowing me a chance to actually sneak out into the real world

And taste life…my own life.

Then in a strange twist of fate

You grew weary of being my warden….and cast me aside

I awoke one morning and found myself outside of the beautiful cage

And I was terrified

What if the outside world wasn’t as I’d always dreamed?

I gripped the gilded gate and pulled with all of my might

This is where I belong

It’s what I’ve known for so long

And what I’ve done so well

An escape on my part would be foolish by anyone’s estimation.

The gate had been locked behind me

And the only key, thrown away

The gilded cage now sat empty

As I stared into the bars, I could sense the sadness left inside

And feel the vacuum pulling on my soul.

Though my vision of myself had dwindled

And my dreams all but vanished…

I could feel the rekindling of fire within my soul

A sense of renewal building within a petrified heart

And I smiled.

I turned in haste, here was my window of opportunity Determined to stretch my wings

I bolted for the light, the wide open spaces

Within my first few strides, I collided with some unforeseen force

That dropped me to my knees.

I had been expelled from my beautiful cage

Only to be trapped within an emotional force field

That was invisible to everyone except me

This box was strong and unforgiving

Steeled with feelings of disregard, dismissal and disappointment.

I could see what could be mine…in another place…

But could no longer smell it or feel it…even thru bars

This is far more cruel than before, for I was truly removed True isolation, where no one can hear me scream.

Ancestors are woven into the fabric

by Jeanne Souldern



Clothes hanging on a line

The breath of ancestors twisting and turning the fabric

Many years ago, my mother and I washed clothes in a wringer washer

Many years ago, I hung wash on this line



Hanging clothes on a line with clothespins

The dust of the ancients mingling in the threads

The flesh and bone that swirls in the air

Goes back beyond the white man’s record of time



The Grandmother gently cautions me

“Make sure you do your best to conserve;

This is the best use of the pins,

Place them in a way to make the best use of space.”



Dancing between the lines;

The re-membering of

Lungs

Teeth

Hands and feet

Muscle and tendons

Spleen

Heart

Eyes that see this world and others beyond

This time and place.



Grandmother is lively and ever so patient with her children

I feel her warmth and comfort in this sacred place in between

She gives a knowing smile and a nod

She knows how to make the work purposeful

Grandmother, still here, steady as a rock.



Now the pants legs dance a sacred dance

The sun and the wind work their magic

Like the way they hugged the bodies of ancestors

Comforted in a hide that would later be part of the dirt



My work is getting lighter, and I find myself singing

As I hang my clothes

Where did this song come from?

It is not one I learned in school.

Is it from an ancestral prayer?

Only Grandmother knows for sure

As she gives me a wink and

Vanishes under the billowing sheets.