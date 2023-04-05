Work in Progress – April 5, 2023

Email

Disrespectful Daffs

By Deborah Holt Williams

I follow my temperature charts to a “T,”

but my daffodils think they know better than me.

“Wait!” I implore them. “The weather’s too cold!”

They rudely ignore me. So reckless. So bold.

They rise in defiance! Each bright yellow bloom

Seems to sneer, “We’ll be dancing one day ’round your tomb!”

Line in the Sand

By Jeanne Souldern

Beginnings have edges and ledges, places to step onto as if they are gliding escalators. There is a demarcation that divides the past from this moment, a starting point, which you cross, sometimes by choice and sometimes by circumstances. But there is always a line, real or imagined.

Songs and Stardust

By Melissa Sidelinger

You are made of stardust, my dear

Music, magic, stories, and songs,

Images tattooed in ink

Notes written on a page.

There are galaxies hidden

In the blue of your eyes

And constellations of freckles

Etched across your skin.

You are made of stardust, my dear

It courses through your veins

Music flows from your hands

Your fingers drumming out the beat.

Let me get lost in the universe

Of the songs within your soul

So I might explore the very edges

Of your innermost world.