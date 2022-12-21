Scuttlebutt – Dec. 22, 2022

Email

Breaking news

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, civil rights law firm Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP announced it has filed a race discrimination lawsuit on behalf of Michael Francisco against City Market, Inc., The Kroger Company and Tia Walker, manager of the self-check out area at the time of Francisco’s removal from City Market on Dec. 24, 2020. The Sopris Sun will follow up with details in the new year.

Chacos Park

Carbondale’s Parks & Recreation Commission voted on Dec. 14 in favor of naming the Fourth Street plaza/park “Chacos Park” in honor and memory of Chris and Terry Chacos. The proposal will be presented at the next Board of Town Trustees meeting on Jan. 10 with time for public comments.

Thompson House tours

Looking for something fun to do with your visiting guests this winter? Take them to the Historic Thompson House Museum. Tours are available by appointment. For more information, call 970-618-1849 or visit www.carbondalehistory.org

G’wood Comp Plan

After a nearly year-long process, the city of Glenwood Springs has released its draft comprehensive plan update for public comments (due by Jan. 6). The draft document and comment form can be found at www.cogs.us/VisionGlenwood

School lunch debt

The Roaring Fork School District has received a “tremendous amount of community support related to resolving outstanding student meal balances,” reads a press release from the district, but there is still a ways to go. According to last week’s article in The Sopris Sun, since the beginning of the school year the district has registered around $40,000 in meal debt. To make a contribution and help reduce the deficit, people can send checks to the Roaring Fork Education Foundation at 400 Sopris Drive in Carbondale. Email omaese@rfschoool.com or call 970-384-6007 with any questions.

Drug bust

On the morning of Dec. 14, Roaring Fork High School Principal Megan Baiardo called the Carbondale Police Department to report suspicious activity in the school parking lot. School Resource Officer Paul Lazo and Baiardo approached three students in a vehicle during classes. Lazo spotted a small amount of a substance later confirmed to be cocaine. The students were taken into custody, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of fictitious identification, and released on summonses. “There has been an increase in drug-related incidents in our school community,” stated Baiardo. “We are concerned and are taking it very seriously.” The underage suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Wildfire Collaborative

Eighteen agencies which share regional wildfire prevention concerns signed a memorandum of understanding, thus creating the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative. The memorandum of understanding establishes the collective agencies as an informal collaborative meant to work together to “identify, prioritize and implement wildfire mitigation work on a landscape scale” in the Valley.

SoL auditions

Students ages 7 to 14 are invited to audition for the Stage of Life Theatre Company’s first production of 2023: “The Fantastic Mr. Fox”! Auditions will take place on the afternoons of Jan. 5-6 and morning of Jan. 7. Sign up at www.bit.ly/SoLFoxauditions

Whole Foods deliveries

Local health consultant Kim Williams, owner of Nur-ish, a private raw food co-op that delivers in the Roaring Fork Valley, has expanded her business to also deliver Whole Foods groceries. To schedule a delivery or get more information, call 424-335-9335.

Inflation relief

Aspen City Council authorized $800,000 in inflation relief grants on Dec. 13 designated for health and human services and early childhood education organizations with the goal of maintaining normal levels of service while adapting to the pressures caused by inflation. The city’s grants steering committee contacted 36 eligible organizations to apply and each received at least 50% of their ask.

Aprés clinic

ValleyOrtho, part of Valley View, is now offering same-day care for orthopedic injuries at the ValleyOrtho Aspen Walk-in Clinic (132 West Main Street). No appointment is necessary, more info at vvorthocare.org

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jessica Hardin, Carolyn Jackson, Emerita Martinez and Jerry Pluger (Dec. 22); Ember Dahl (Dec. 24); Hanah Jundt and Greg Mohl (Dec. 25); Caitlin Causey, Emma Danciger and Darryl Fuller (Dec. 26); Laura Hader and Eduardo Torres (Dec. 27); Chip Bishop (Dec. 28).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Sopris Lodge residents and guests enjoyed a high-flying performance by Sopris Soarers on Dec. 19. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

JINGLE JAM

Rocky Mountain Kid C.L.U.B.S. offers winter activities for children ages 4 and up on Dec. 22, 23, 27-30 and Jan. 2-6, 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find details at www.rockymtnkidclubs.org

PUPPET SHOW

Rocky Mountain Puppets performs at the Carbondale Library at 10:30 a.m. and in Glenwood Springs at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to all children and families.

ACADEMY SCREENINGS

Aspen Film’s 30th Academy Screenings festival continues today and tomorrow with shows at noon and 2 p.m. at the Isis Theatre and at 5 and 8 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House. Find details at www.aspenfilm.org

BEAUTY AND BLOODSHED

Aspen Art Museum partners with Aspen Film to present “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, a documentary about activist Nan Goldin, the Sackler family and America’s opioid crisis, at the Wheeler Opera House at 5 p.m. More info at www.aspenfilm.org

SIP SHOP + CONNECT

True Nature opens its boutique from 4 to 7 p.m. with live music, special deals and a local book signing.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

STONE KITCHEN

Stone Kitchen performs at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park during Friday Afternoon Club at 5 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Empire of Light” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. tonight and Dec. 27-29.

DECK THE WALLS

Last-minute gift shopping? Carbondale Arts’ holiday market remains open until 7 p.m. tonight and closes for the season at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

LIBRARIES CLOSURE

Local libraries will be closed today and tomorrow in observance of Christmas. You may still browse and request materials and even stream movies at www.gcpld.org

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

SOMETIMES SLOWLY AA

Catch an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at The Meeting Place, 981 Cowen Drive in Carbondale, at 8 a.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

APRÈS PARTY

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hosts an evening party at Hallam Lake, from 4 to 6 p.m., with warm sips, tasty bites, kids crafts, live music and more. RSVP at www.aspennature.org

GRINGA

“GRINGA,” directed and produced by local filmmaker EJ Foerster, screens at the Wheeler Opera House at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Jake Foerster/Jazz Aspen Snowmass Music Arts Fund. Visit www.aspenshowtix.org for tickets and more info.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

RELEASE STRESS

The Center for Human Flourishing offers an intro session for the Tension, Stress and Trauma Release technique at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

EMPOWERED RELIEF

Ruth Trowbridge, LPC teaches “Empowered Relief for Chronic Pain”, a psychological approach to coping with physical pain, at the Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs at 5:30 p.m. Call 970-628-0280 to register.

DOWNHILL DISCO

The Aspen Art Museum hosts a dance party with aerial performances from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/DownhillDiscoTix

CONSCIOUS LIVING

Connie Baxter Marlow and Andrew Camerson Bailey present their book, “The Trust Frequency”, at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This intro session will be followed by six mini-seminars.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

GERRY GOODMAN

Gerry Goodman Acoustic performs during Friday Afternoon Club at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Club at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

VAUDEVILLE NYE

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue offers two shows on New Year’s Eve. Doors open to early celebrators at 4:30 p.m. with a toast to the new year at 8 p.m. Doors open again for night owls at 9 p.m. and includes a midnight champagne toast.

GET HAPPY

Thunder River Theatre celebrates Judy Garland with a cabaret starring Jenna Pastuszek. This New Year’s Eve performance has two showtimes: 6 and 8:30 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S BASH

TACAW throws a New Year’s Eve Bash, which includes a performance by the Lowdown Brass Band. The party starts at 8 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

DANCE PARTY

The Black Nugget hosts a New Year’s Eve dance party starting at 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

LIBRARIES CLOSED

All Garfield County Public Libraries are closed on New Year’s Day.

SOMETIMES SLOWLY AA

Begin the New Year with Alcoholics Anonymous at The Meeting Place in Carbondale, 981 Cowen Drive, at 8 a.m.

CHOOSING WELLNESS

True Nature hosts a three-hour, immersive workshop for starting the year off right, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

BIRDING

Bird watch at Hallam Lake every first Tuesday of the month through April from 8 to 11 a.m. Visit aspennature.org for more info and to register.

YARN GROUP

Share yarn projects and strategies with fellow yarn workers at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

STORYTIME WITH KARA

Youngsters are invited to hear stories, songs or action rhymes — or a combination thereof — at the Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org for more info.

ANIMAL BEADING

Fifth through 12th graders can create animal keychains, earrings and so forth at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org for more info.

COMMUNITY PILATES

All levels are invited to a pilates class at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org for more info.

SUPPER CLUB

TACAW, in collaboration with Epicure, will serve exclusive dinners every other Wednesday through March. Each multi-course meal will feature an inspired menu made with fresh ingredients. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

KNITTING CLUB

In Stitches Knitting Club meets at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

DUCT TAPING

Fifth through 12th graders create accessories with duct tape at the Treehouse behind the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m.

LOWER BASIN PERSPECTIVE

Doctor Kathryn Sorensen, director of research and professor of practice at the Kyle Center for Water Policy of the Morrison Institute at Arizona State University, discusses how water shortages affect cities, tribes and agriculture in central Arizona at 5 p.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org to register and for more info.

GLENWOOD MANAGERS

The three finalists for the City Manager of Glenwood Springs position meet with the public and answer questions in a casual setting at the Community Center at 6 p.m.