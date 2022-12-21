Redstone Connected: another mountain gem

Email

The Crystal River Valley has unearthed its newest gem this season at Redstone Connected, an inspiring and welcoming community-centric internet cafe.

Located at 450 Redstone Blvd, Redstone Connected is a co-working space for visitors and residents alike to enjoy refreshments, use high-speed internet and browse locally created art and crafts. Perhaps most importantly, the quaint red house is where friends and neighbors can gather through the cold winter months.

“This is just the perfect place to have community because it’s so easy to be friends with your neighbors since we’re all so close to each other,” said co-owner Laura Reagan. “Neighbors can have a coffee, greet each other, read a book and bring their laptop to do some work. I feel like those casual conversations and interchanges are key to a strong civil society, and I think just having a place you can gather is great.”

For Reagan and co-owner Keely Doyle building community comes naturally, as they are both enthusiastic local realtors for A La Carte Real Estate, Doyle’s property management and real estate business. Since working and living on the boulevard, Reagan said that she and Doyle have loved meeting new people and building upon Redstone’s vibrant community.

“Redstone is saturated with artists [and it’s] historically known for hospitality,” said Reagan. Alongside the hospitality, Reagan added that Redstone Connected can give locals the “cafe culture” that is quickly growing on the Western Slope.

Tastefully decorated for the holidays, the cafe easily attracts guests with its warm and inviting atmosphere as the afternoon sun washes over the room through the bay window. A large center table orients the area while a stunning metal chandelier hangs overhead offering plenty of space and ambiance to work using the cafe’s high-speed Starlink internet service.

Visitors looking to warm up after a day of shopping the boulevard, skating the ice rink or snowshoeing the trails can enjoy a hot beverage and gather around the handcrafted wooden bar generously gifted by friend and longtime local Stephanie Askew. While discussing the daily news and happenings or checking the community events calendar, guests can also peruse the cafe’s extensive art gallery, beautifully installed throughout the space.

“We got the art into this space and you would not believe the change in the mood of everything,” said Reagan. “The art lit up the space and made it come alive.”

Showcasing the Crystal and Roaring Fork Valley’s artistic depth, an array of makers, from authors, painters and photographers to jewelers, seamstresses and ceramists, have works on display. Among the many makers is jeweler Collin Arnold, owner of Colorado Wild Jewelry, who studied under Harmony Scott. Adding her own unique style, Arnold’s necklaces and earrings are exquisite, featuring delicate chains and colorful gems perfect for daily wear. The cafe also highlights jeweler Andrea Bresson, owner of Jeweled Musings, who’s distinct rings and necklaces are adorned with dried pressed flora and fauna.

Simplicity shines in the cafe with Laura Post’s impeccably shaped wooden bowls and Jodi Henderson’s ceramic mugs embellished with minimalist designs inspired by nature. Cait Kennett adds pops of color to the cafe with her cozy fleece skirts and hoods that will keep anyone comfortable on the slopes.

Emphasizing the gallery’s affordability, Reagan said guests can get creative with last minute gift ideas. For that special someone seeking respite, a rejuvenating gift basket filled with Grandma Denny’s lavender eye pillows, Keely and Laura’s homemade sea salt scrub and some scented candles from Marble Candle Company, might be the answer. Or perhaps a polaroid emulsion lift by Mellie Rose will enliven the spirit and home of a loved one.

By purchasing a gorgeous find at Redstone Connected, Reagan said patrons are doing more than just supporting a local business; they are supporting artists who have a deep passion for creating.

“Art is really healthy for people, and you can support people’s ability to work on their craft,” said Reagan. “What a piece of art does for other people is inspire them … I find this space that’s filled with art to be comfortable, fun and inspiring.”

Redstone Connected is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Individuals who are interested in renting out the space for their next meeting or event can contact the team at redstoneconnected@gmail.com or 970-963-7465. For more information, search “Redstone Connected” on Facebook.