Scuttlebutt/Community Calendar – Oct. 20, 2022

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT

Ballots out

It’s voting time! Check your mailbox for an official ballot in the coming days. Remember that your ballot must be returned to an official drop box by Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Additionally, it is possible to vote in-person on that day. Visit www.coloradosos.gov/voter to locate the nearest box or polling location, register to vote or to track your ballot.

Ballot translation

Know someone who is having a hard time understanding their ballot in English? Well, the Colorado Secretary of State office welcomes voters to use its language assistance hotline to help translate the ballot in real time. To reach the hotline, voters can call the Secretary of State office at 303-860-6970 to be connected with an interpreter. The hotline will be live through Nov. 4 during regular business hours, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 8.

Thompson Divide

On the heels of President Joe Biden designating Camp Hale as a national monument, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland officially proposed on Oct. 17, to administratively withdraw 225,000 acres of the Thompson Divide from the issuance of any oil and gas leases for a 20 year period. The public has 90 days to comment and a public meeting will be held in Carbondale on Dec. 14. For additional information, visit www.bit.ly/WildernessWorkshopTD

Gun disposal

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo kicks off the county’s new voluntary gun disposal initiative on Oct. 22 at the Galena Plaza in Aspen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The initiative provides the public with an option to safely dispose of firearms. After the event on Oct. 22, people wishing to dispose of a gun must call the sheriff’s office ahead of time. People can turn in unwanted ammunition as well. For more information, call the sheriff’s department at 970-920-5300

Clearing brush

The Forest Service is to commence “habitat improvement work” 10 miles southwest of Carbondale, off of County Road 1D near South Thompson Creek. A masticator will be used to clear out dead and overgrown oak brush on 32 acres of land. It will clear about 60% of the shrubs and brush, according to a press release. “Masticating dead and decadent brush triggers the resprouting of new stems that provide nutritious forage for wildlife,” said Phil Nyland, a wildlife biologist with the Forest Service. “And, fall is a good time to conduct this kind of work because the bird nesting season is over and many birds have left the area.” The work should also reduce the risk of wildfire.

Housing education

The Roaring Fork School District will discuss the building of new staff rental housing with the town of Carbondale at upcoming meetings. “As a major employer, the District faces employment challenges related to a lack of affordable housing in the communities that it serves,” reads a press release. Building on the success of housing provided with voter-approved $15 million in bonds, the district seeks to develop new units along Meadowood Drive (near the high school) without additional taxes. An initial concept will be presented to the Trustees for comment on Oct. 25. Then, on Oct. 27, the District will bring its proposal to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

DMV increases accessibility

The Division of Motor Vehicles’ latest handbook for soon-to-be motorists is available not only in English and Spanish, but as an audiobook as well. “The English audiobook is a great new option for Coloradans who have learning or reading disabilities or just learn better by listening to information,” reads a press release. Visit www.dmv.colorado.gov/drivereducation for more information.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Gabe Alcala (Oct. 20); Heidi Hendricks and Caitlin Kinney (Oct. 21); Lisa Quint and Adam Ting (Oct. 22); JoAnna Caldwell, Babbu Cheema, Anderson Cole, Tamara Haynes-Norton (Oct. 23); Jeremy Cerise, Dave Kodama, Mary Kenyon, Olivia Savard, Ron Speaker and Alicia Zeringue (Oct. 24); Bill Dunn, Crystal Beltz and Jocelyn Murray (Oct. 25); John Runne (Oct. 26).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “Circling the Sun” by Paul McLain at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

“KISS THE GROUND”

Aspen Valley Land Trust hosts a nature walk and a free outdoor screening of “Kiss the Ground” at the Coffman Ranch at 5 p.m. Visit www.avlt.org/kiss-the-ground for more info and to RSVP.

FALL LECTURE

Visiting ceramics and digital fabrication artist, Deborah Anzinger, presents at Anderson Ranch in Snowmass at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required, details at www.andersonranch.org

ARBOR DAY

Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation celebrates Arbor Day in October with a tree planting at Two Rivers Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/ArborDayCOGS

COMMUNITY OVEN

All are invited to the Carbondale Community Oven and Potluck at Bonnie Fischer Park behind the Third Street Center at 5 p.m. Bread will be baked in the wood burning oven and ready to serve by 5:45 p.m.

VOICES OF COURAGE

Response and Writ Large present an evening of storytelling at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen at 5:30 p.m. “celebrating the voices of members of our community who have experienced gender-based violence and have gone from surviving to thriving.” Tickets at www.wheeleroperahouse.com

TRAUMA RELEASE

Jacy Sundlie leads “Introduction to Trauma Release Exercise” at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.tcfhf.org for more info.

HIGH COUNTRY SINFONIA

High Country Sinfonia’s fall concert series, “Cornucopia”, opens at the Basalt Library at 7 p.m. Additional performances will occur at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch Old Thompson Barn at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at the Aspen Chapel on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested $20 donation.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Amsterdam” opens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and continues on Saturday and Wednesday at the same time. A Sunday matinee starts at 5 p.m.

QUEER VOICES

VOICES and The Arts Campus at Willits partner to present “A Green Bird on Orange Trees”, a Queer VOICES Theater Project created by seven local artists, tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. Saturday’s performance will be followed by a dance party hosted by AspenOut. Find tickets at www.voicesrfv.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

SWAP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

Basalt Library hosts its second annual clothing swap where patrons shop for free and enjoy food, drinks and games from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations of lightly used clothes are accepted through Oct. 20. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

LITERACY FESTIVAL

The Glenwood Springs Library hosts the “Children’s Arts and Literacy Festival” from 2 to 5 p.m. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info.

AFTER DARK IN THE PARK

Dare to go on the rides at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park during its newest event, “After Dark in the Park” from 4 to 9 p.m. this evening and again on Oct. 29. Visit www.glenwoodcaverns.com for more info.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

PLANT BASED POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing holds a “whole foods plant based potluck” at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Visit www.tcfhf.org for more info.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

SPOOKY MUSIC

Kelly Jones takes people on a spooky musical journey, delving into the roots and history of scary tunes. Catch the show today at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m. or at the Glenwood Springs Library on Oct. 29, also at 2 p.m.

CKF BIRTHDAY BASH

The Chris Klug Foundation has been promoting organ, eye and tissue donation across the country for 19 years. Join the celebration at their Red Brick Center offices in Aspen from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be beers, food and music and all are invited. No RSVP is necessary.

CREATIONS AND LIBATIONS

LGBTQIA+ community members are invited to the Art Base for a collaborative abstract painting class with Tania Gibbs. Visit www.theartbase.org to register.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at Batch Provisions at 6:30 p.m. BYO-drawing stuff.

EMPOWERED HEALING

Julie DeVilbiss leads “Introduction to Empowered Healing, Nourishing the Nervous System and Psychedelic Medicine” at the Third Street Center. Visit www.tcfhf.org for more info.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

STICKER PARTY

Kids are invited to the treehouse at the Basalt Library to decorate an item they bring from home with hundreds of stickers the library will provide at 2:30 p.m.

BIRDS OF PREY

Youngsters learn about, and get to meet a few, birds of prey at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2 p.m. and the Carbondale Library at 4:30 p.m. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info.

VISITING CRITIC

As part of its Visiting Critic Lecture series, Anderson Ranch welcomes Anna Tsouhlarakis, a prestigious sculptor and member of the Navajo Nation, to speak at 5:30 p.m.

BREAST CANCER WEBINAR

Valley View presents a webinar via Zoom, “Surgical Options for Breast Cancer,” at 6 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/ValleyViewU for a link and to register.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

WILD RIVERS FILM TOUR

Join Wilderness Workshop at the Crystal Theatre for the Wild Rivers Film Tour at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.wildernessworkshop.org

SOLAR ECLIPSE

True Nature Healing Arts hosts a new moon ceremony honoring the partial solar eclipse in Scorpio from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

PUMPKIN CARVING

The Garfield County Public Library District invites youngsters to the Glenwood Springs Library today at 2 p.m. — and the Carbondale Library tomorrow, Oct. 29, at 1:30 p.m. — to carve some pumpkins!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

MARCHFOURTH

MarchFourth performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

KDNK DANCE PARTY

The spookiest dance party in town returns to the Third Street Center, with proceeds benefiting our local community radio station! Stay tuned for details.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

CRAFTERNOON

Families create together during “Crafternoon” at the Art Base in Basalt from 10 a.m. to noon. Email paul@theartbase.org with questions.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

Community members are invited to bring photos and mementos of loved ones who’ve passed to the ofrenda in front of the Launchpad, as it is a tradition of Día de los Muertos.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club returns to Batch Provisions for a final hoorah at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

BLOOD DRIVE

The Bloodmobile will be outside the Carbondale Recreation Center every first Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be sure to bring a photo ID.

ALIVE THE SHOW

Get your dance on at TACAW with the return of “Alive the Show” tonight at 6 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

LAST CALL

Batch Provisions, opening at 4 p.m., closes out First Friday with a toast to the memories and adventures to come.

FRESH AMERICANA

Natalie Prauser and Marty Bush perform a First Friday show at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CONT.

This First Friday, continue the celebratory tradition of Día de los Muertos at Fourth and Main Street with live performances and entertainment at 4 p.m. Then, at 6 p.m., a procession which includes large-scale catrina puppets starts at the Third Street Center and makes its way back to Fourth and Main for more performances and fun. Visit www.carbondalearts.com for more info.

