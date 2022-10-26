Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Oct. 27, 2022

Email

Carbondale history

This Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m., is the last chance for history buffs to peruse local artifacts and watch “old school” reels at the Dinkel Mercantile Museum and History Theater before the Carbondale Historical Society buttons up the cabin for the winter. The museum, located at 499 Weant Boulevard in Carbondale, is scheduled to reopen in June 2023.

Local impact

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Aspen Community Foundation (ACF) raised $9.7 million through three relief initiatives to help local businesses and households from Parachute to Aspen. The dollars primarily supported housing and utility assistance, food, mental and physical health and strengthening community. ACF is now distributing the last of those funds this and released a report detailing how the money was allocated: www.bit.ly/ACFfunds

Statistics

Results from a national math and reading test for fourth and eighth graders showed Colorado students’ scores dropped in most areas when compared to pre-pandemic results, along with the rest of the country. Eighth grade math proficiency in Colorado dropped from 37% in 2019 to 28% in 2022, while fourth grade math proficiency scores fell from 44% to 36%. However, as reported by the Department of Education, Colorado’s students had better reading scores than the national average.

Tangle hazards

Antlered wildlife are on the move as they migrate to winter range and seek mating opportunities. At this time, deer, elk and moose are especially prone to become entangled in objects like plastic fencing, nets, holiday decorations, etc. Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks that the public assess their homes and remove potential tangle hazards.

Child care financial aid

Kids First, the city of Aspen’s early childhood resource center, increased its funding for child care financial aid and extended the application deadline to Nov. 8. Assistance is available to applicants with children ages five years and younger that live or work in the Aspen Urban Growth Boundary. Learn more at aspen.gov/316/financial-aid

Hanging Lake

The serene destination, Hanging Lake, will be open for winter hiking, Nov. 1 through April 30, 2023, for the first time since 2020. A permit is required to use the Hanging Lake trail. Users are advised that winter conditions will exist and to go prepared. Hikers can purchase tickets and find more information at www.visitglenwood.com/hanginglake

Voting early, in-person

Early in-person voting is now available statewide. Voters that received a mail ballot may return it to a drop box or voting center or cast their vote in-person. Eligible persons can also register to vote in-person at a voting center or online until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Learn more at GoVoteColorado.gov

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Chip Brotzman, Julie Lang, Katrina Nelson, Annette Roberts-Gray, Kay Schaefer and Ellen Stapenhorst (Oct. 27); Kaden Kirk and Gina Murdoch (Oct. 28); Chase Fenton, Katee Peach, Daniela Rivera and Lisa Ruoff (Oct. 29); Lowry Camp, Brendan Cochran, Gracyn Overstreet and Claudia Pawl (Oct. 30); Julia Lee, Marty Voller and Kaleigh Wisroth (Oct. 31); Angel Cruz, Justin Marshall, Don Parkison, Vanessa Porras and Jay Riley (Nov. 1); Marge Palmer and Dave Weimer (Nov. 2).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Colorado Mountain College (CMC) opens the gates of its 220-acre farm and veterinary teaching hospital for the community to meet barnyard animals and tour the grounds. Youngsters are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and the fun goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Leslie Rockey is CMC’s vet-tech program and facilities director, pictured here with Reggie the pig. Photo by Ben Suddendorf

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

ALTAR DE DÍA

Basalt Library invites the public to contribute photos, flowers and other objects to a community altar honoring our lost loved ones. This will remain on display through Oct. 29.

USPS JOBS

As part of its effort to hire 1,000 employees throughout Colorado, the United States Postal Service will host job fairs at the Basalt and Glenwood Springs post offices from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who can’t make it can also apply online at www.usps.com/careers

ON YOUR OWN TERMS

A panel of experts discuss people’s right to choose when and how to pass on when approaching the end of their life. The first panel takes place at the Glenwood Springs Library at 12:30 p.m. and the second at the Rifle Library at 5:30 p.m. There is a virtual option for the first event. Register at www.gcpld.org

STEM

Aspen Science Center teaches about light, sound “and other wiggly things” at Basalt Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Activities are designed for children ages four to 12 and their families.

THIS IS HALLOWEEN

Stage of Life Theatre Company and Sopris Soarers perform “This is Halloween: Songs and Soaring from the The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Community Hall at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. nightly through Oct. 29. There will be a post-show dance and costume party Saturday, Oct. 29. Visit www.bit.ly/SoLThisisHalloween for tickets.

SOLAR ECLIPSE

True Nature Healing Arts hosts a new moon ceremony honoring the partial solar eclipse in Scorpio from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SOURCE DIALOGUES

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts author Gary Springfield to talk about his book, “Source Dialogues” from 7 to 8 p.m. This series will continue every Thursday at the Third Street Center through Dec. 15.

WILD RIVERS FILM TOUR

Join Wilderness Workshop at the Crystal Theatre for the Wild Rivers Film Tour at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.wildernessworkshop.org

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

PUMPKIN CARVING

The Garfield County Public Library District invites youngsters to the Glenwood Springs Library today at 2 p.m. — and the Carbondale Library tomorrow, Oct. 29, at 1:30 p.m. — to carve some pumpkins!

ALTAR ART

Anderson Ranch and Basalt Library team up to create colorful altars with wood, paper and other materials from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Basalt Library.

CREEPY CRAFTS

Anderson Ranch in Snowmass welcomes families to don costumes, create creepy crafts and trick-or-treat throught artist studios from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

FRANKENSTEIN

Basalt Library presents an all-ages Frankenstein double feature beginning at 6 p.m. — bring blankets and pillows and the library will supply the snacks.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Support Roaring Fork High School’s football team at their last game of the season at home at 7 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Ticket to Paradise” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. today and tomorrow. A Sunday matinee begins at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showings continue on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

PUMPKIN CARVING

Carbondale Library hosts a pumpkin carving celebration at 1:30 p.m. Pumpkins, patterns and tools will be provided while supplies last.

HAUNTED HALL

Escape Rooms are back at Basalt Library. Sign up in groups of up to six people to solve clues in under 30 minutes with time slots from 3 to 6 p.m. Registration at www.bit.ly/BasaltEscapeOct29

TRUNK OR TREAT

Ascendigo Autism Services hosts an evening of autism-friendly fun at the Carbondale Fire Station from 4 to 6 p.m. If you’d like to volunteer, email Grace Sinclair at gsinclair@ascendigo.org

GLENWOOD CAVERNS

Hang out at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park after dark with lantern-lit cave tours and moonlit amusement rides from 6 to 9 p.m.

MARCHFOURTH

MarchFourth performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

CRAFTERNOON

Families create together during “Crafternoon” at the Art Base in Basalt from 10 a.m. to noon. Email paul@theartbase.org with questions.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

RHYTHM OF CONNECTION

Feeling isolated, overwhelmed, uninspired or stuck? Carbondale Library offers a class from 10:30 a.m. to noon to help support your personal cultivation of rhythms and connections to mindfully thrive. All sessions are free and open; wear comfortable clothing and bring a towel or yoga mat, journal, pen/pencil and a water bottle.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

OFRENDAS

Community members are invited to bring photos and mementos of loved ones who’ve passed to the ofrenda in front of the Launchpad, as it is a tradition of Día de los Muertos.

GRAB AND GO

On the first of each month, middle school and high school students can pick up a Grab and Go kit from The Art Base with supplies for an art project and bilingual instructions.

TALK ABOUT IT

Basalt Library hosts Let’s Talk About It: Real Estate in the Roaring Fork Valley from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Community professionals will offer their expertise.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club returns to Batch Provisions for a final hoorah at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

LATINO OUTREACH

Join media of the Roaring Fork Valley at The Arts Campus at Willits for a presentation of survey results relating to Latino outreach and a complimentary breakfast from CC’s Cafe from 9 to 11 a.m.

BLOOD DRIVE

The Bloodmobile will be outside the Carbondale Recreation Center every first Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be sure to bring a photo ID.

BOOK CLUB

Basalt Library hosts an informal discussion of all things books from noon to 2 p.m.

TEEN NAIL ART

Teenagers are welcome at Basalt Library to explore creating their own nail art from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

BRIDGE CLUB

Bridge players unite! Twice a month, on the first and third Wednesday afternoons, Basalt Library hosts newcomers and regular players from 4 to 6 p.m.

ALIVE THE SHOW

Get your dance on at TACAW with the return of “Alive the Show” tonight at 6 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.