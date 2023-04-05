River Bridge Regional Center hosts fundraising gala

Email

Trigger warning: This article references child abuse and sexual abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

River Bridge Regional Center, a Glenwood Springs-based nonprofit organization that provides healing and intervention services to survivors of child sexual abuse, their families and the community through a child-centered approach, will be host its eighth annual “Imagine” fundraising gala on April 15, from 6pm to 9pm at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW). This will be the first in-person event the organization has hosted in over two years.

River Bridge serves the counties of Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Rio Blanco as they work with law enforcement and child protective services to investigate child abuse allegations. They also provide advocacy programs for child victims and their non-offending family members, where they are connected with resources in their community that can help with food and rent payments, mental health care referrals and medical exams. Last year they served over 270 children in the Valley and took calls from nearly 50 adult survivors who dealt with abuse in childhood.

The organization has a second mission for their Mountain West Sane Alliance initiative, which has provided a sexual assault nurse examination program for adult and adolescent victims since 2018. These exams are compassionate and trauma-focused to help people heal physically and emotionally.

Development Director Mary Ann Cloud said the evening will feature food and beverages catered by TACAW, a live auction and entertainment from A Band Called Alexis, a contemporary country/rock band.

The month of April is recognized nationally as child abuse prevention month, and Cloud said that River Bridge is hoping that the evening will provide awareness and education.

“We’re hoping to re-engage with our donors in-person, because we have not been able to do an in-person event. We’re hoping to welcome back our old donors, new donors and new friends that will learn about River Bridge and the services that we provide,” Cloud stated.

Not only has TACAW been wonderful to work with, she elaborated, but other arts centers in the Valley as well. River Bridge plans to host events at Bookcliffs Art Center in Rifle, The Art Base in Basalt and The Launchpad in Carbondale, where families can participate in free art workshops with snacks provided and free resources and tools that caregivers can share with their kids to help them understand the realities of child abuse and preventative tips.

“An important thing parents need to understand is that, whether or not they think their child might be a victim of abuse, their child’s friends could be potential victims. It’s really important that parents understand that secrets are not safe. Secrets that kids might have with other kids can be potentially dangerous. Secrets at any time, really, between any people could be dangerous. That’s the major tip that we like to express to parents, secrets aren’t safe,” she shared.

Cloud elaborated that the next few events will focus on transparency between children and their caregivers. They are also looking to highlight their services and what they provide for the community, not just to donors but anyone that works with children.

She encourages everyone to step out of their comfort zone when they are discussing and educating themselves about child abuse. While it is a very difficult conversation to have, she encourages anyone to reach out to River Bridge Regional Center for information that they may need. There is a lot of fear, confusion, shame, guilt and anger that a victim of abuse may carry, and the more the public knows, the more they can lend a hand in stopping this epidemic.

“You’re never far away from somebody who has a story. Whether it’s their own, or a story that somebody else told them you’re always connected very closely to this issue. By talking about it, we’re erasing the stigma,” said Cloud.

For tickets to the gala fundraiser on April 15, visit imagine-8.eventbrite.com

If you suspect a case of child abuse, call the Colorado Child Abuse Hotline at 844-CO-4-kids to provide an anonymous report. For more information, or to get in touch with services provided by River Bridge Regional Center, call 970-945-5195 or visit www.riverbridgerc.org