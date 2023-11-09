Your community connector

Pan de Muertos

Locations: News Published Pan de Muertos thumbnail Martha Cruz Rodriguez lent her expertise to a Pan de Muertos baking demonstration at the Carbondale Community Oven on Nov. 2. Photo courtesy of Will Grandbois, Carbondale Community Oven

Photos and text courtesy of Will Grandbois
Carbondale Community Oven

Tony’s Bakery and Mini Market, Wilderness Workshop, Defienda Nuestra Tierra and Garfield County Libraries came together for what they hope will be a new local tradition: baking Pan de Muertos at the Carbondale Community Oven the day before the community’s big Dia de los Muertos celebration. The inaugural event provided an opportunity to talk about the celebration’s history and meaning, as well as test out the oven for the purpose — and the bread came out beautifully! 

