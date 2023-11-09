Locations: News Published Nov. 8, 2023
Photos and text courtesy of Will Grandbois
Photos and text courtesy of Will Grandbois
Carbondale Community Oven
Tony’s Bakery and Mini Market, Wilderness Workshop, Defienda Nuestra Tierra and Garfield County Libraries came together for what they hope will be a new local tradition: baking Pan de Muertos at the Carbondale Community Oven the day before the community’s big Dia de los Muertos celebration. The inaugural event provided an opportunity to talk about the celebration’s history and meaning, as well as test out the oven for the purpose — and the bread came out beautifully!
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
SUNscribe/Donate >