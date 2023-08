Mountain Fair 52

Email

The 52nd annual Mountain Fair was as cheerful and friendly as ever. Here are some photos and contest results from the event.

Four-mile Race

Best Overall: Tyler Parker (18) 20:47

Men’s 2nd: Egor Gavrilova (38) 21:09

Men’s 3rd: Watkins Fulk-Gray (33) 21:29

Women’s 1st: Anna Gavrilova (37) 23:51

Women’s 2nd: Kristen Amundsen (32) 24:51

Women’s 3rd: Meg Ravenscraft (35) 24:59

Pie

Best Overall:

Nora Bilby/Pollock Splatter

Cream:

Allie Olivia/Passion Fruit Key Lime

Exotic:

Nora Bilby/Pollock Splatter

Fruit:

Katie Puening/Peach Pecan Pie

Cake

Best Overall:

Laurie Stone

Cake:

Goldman Girls

Cupcake:

Katie Sherman

Alternative:

Laurie Stone

Fly fishing

John Toufer of Glenwood Springs Tom Romero of Basalt Paul Holsinger of Carbondale

Horseshoes/Singles

Burley Taylor Shane Cervetes Janice Anderson

Women’s Woodsplitting

Kendall Riley 17:30 Andrea Klapke 29:38 Olivia Pevec 37:49

Men’s Woodsplitting

Mathew Langhorst 18:09 Casey Vanderbrook 18:52 Ryan Jervis 19:27

Porcupine Loop Race

Best Overall:

Canyon Cherney

Men’s:

1.Hadley Hentschel

2.Kyle

3.Darin Binion

Women’s:

Meg Ravenscraft Emily Ipson Marijen Frymacen

Girls

Emmaline Aurora Cherney Phoenix Cherney

Limbo

Dr. Tom Wessel Morgan Kuklis Sarah Sidrow

Carbondale Clay Center Throwdown

Winner:

4 P’s in a Pot

Ted Behar

Paul Mersky

Cate Tallmadge

Claire Green

Photos by Sue Rollyson:

Photos by Jane Bachrach:

Photo by Will Sardinsky:

Photos by Jeanne Souldern:

Photo by John Stroud:

Photos by David Vasquez:

Photos by Raleigh Burleigh: