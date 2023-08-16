GarCo Report: Lost Sheepherder Gulch, Silt water treatment plant, nonprofits get dough

Email

Not to belabor the point but Commission Chair John Martin’s name change suggestion last week for Dead Mexican Gulch has now been officially submitted to the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (CGNAB). According to Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, CGNAB got back in touch with him, requesting a suggestion, so the Board made it official: Lost Sheepherder Gulch. It is unknown if and when the name change will occur.

In other news, well, not much happened because not much was on the agenda. But, some local nonprofits will be happy. The board granted discretionary funds to those who made presentations last week. The Colorado Mountain College Foundation will receive $2,500, $5,000 will go to Summit54, $5,000 to the Western Slope Veterans Coalition and $5,000 to Bookcliffs Center for the Arts. Glenwood Springs Summer of Music gets $2,500, half of its request, since the 2023 season has ended. Jankovsky added that the group will most likely approach the board next year.

The Town of Silt will be happy, too. The board unanimously approved a letter of support to help the town apply for a $1 million grant from the state Department of Local Affairs’ Energy Mineral Impact Assistance Funds toward a $28 million project to replace the water treatment plant. Jeff Layman, town administrator, told commissioners that the plant has reached the end of its useful life.

Silt’s main water source is the Colorado River, states Layman’s request, which has a high level of turbidity, exacerbated by impacts from the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire. High levels of iron and manganese from the river and the town’s supplemental wells have also taken a toll on the plant, which is 20 years old. The plant was designed to produce 1 million gallons of water per day. It now produces 60% of that, which is the current daily water use of Silt residents and businesses. Layman told commissioners that there is no room for breakdowns, which have occurred 12 times since 2020, nor can the plant support new area development. Even with grants and a $7 million loan forgiveness approval through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Town needs to borrow about $18 million to complete construction. Rates will go up eventually.

The board also approved the consent agenda and Supplement #3 to the 2023 approved budget with an increase in supplemental revenues of $541,308 and an increase in supplemental expenditures of $996,817.

Don’t forget the 53rd annual Silt Heydays and Grand Valley Days in Parachute this weekend.