GarCo Report: Local dogs and cats win big, fireworks are banned and the courthouse is too cold

Sometimes funding request grants from the Garfield County Commissioners are like an awards ceremony. “And the winner is!” This time local dogs and cats won big. The commissioners approved Colorado Animal Rescue’s (CARE) request of $230,000 to continue its work.

Wes Boyd, CARE director, and program director Maggie Niehoff listed the shelter’s programs, including the community feral cat program, emergency/disaster boarding, in-house vet care, the pet food bank, vaccination clinics, free IDs, medical/behavioral support and more. Last year, fewer animals came into the facility but stays were longer, and there were fewer transfers from other shelters. CARE treated 85 strays from Glenwood Springs, 50 from Silt and 24 from Carbondale.

The housing crunch is the main reason behind pet relinquishments, they said. “A big issue in our community is the problem people face with housing,” said Boyd. “That impacts a lot of pet owners especially.” Animal behavior challenges also pose a problem. Eighteen animals were euthanized at CARE last year, some of which were those with behavior problems. “Sometimes we have to make a difficult decision and protect the community from a pet who might be a danger to either people or other animals,” Boyd explained.

The good news is that 427 animals were adopted in 2022, 120 were reunited with owners, and 278 were spayed or neutered. In total, CARE served 729 animals last year and distributed over four tons (9,117 pounds) of dry dog food. CARE’s request approval comes close on the heels of Rifle’s Journey Home Animal Care Center request of the same amount last week. Funding for both is budgeted and comes out of the county’s Non-Profit General Fund.

In other news, the Board approved $20,000 to Carbondale-based Coventure, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Despite numerous start-up successes, one promising participant, Spring Born hydroponic lettuce in Silt, closed late last year. Coventure Director Mike Lowe said distribution problems and the loss of a major investor forced closure in December 2022.

Commissioners also reduced county landfill fees for the Town of Rifle’s annual Spring Clean-up Day.

County Community Development Director Sheryl Bower presented 2022 development stats. A long list of permitted projects included Eagle Ridge in Spring Valley, Half Moon housing in Battlement Mesa, the Scott gravel pit near Rifle, Colorado Mountain College student housing and a 22-acre solar installation at the Spring Valley campus, Royal Mini-Storage behind Glenwood Meadows and more. Projects under review for 2023 include the Flying M Planned Unit Development (PUD) for 170 units near Riverview School south of Glenwood Springs, a 577-unit PUD amendment for Spring Valley Ranch, a PUD near New Castle, a large CPX solar project northwest of Parachute, 12 duplexes off Four Mile Road and more. Only two gas well permits were included in the lists — TEP’s permit south of Rifle and a CPX permit application for new wells on an existing pad southwest of Rifle. Bower also stated that building permits increased from 606 in 2021 to 616 in 2022 with a valuation of more than $57 million.

Attorney and Glenwood Springs City Council Member Tony Hershey made a brief, unscheduled appearance in his winter parka, asking the Board to do something about the freezing temperature inside the courthouse across the street.

Commissioners also approved the weekly consent agenda, with the exception of a liquor license renewal at the Kum & Go in Parachute, which was delayed. A ban on the sale, use or possession of fireworks in unincorporated Garfield County goes into effect April 9.