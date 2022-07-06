Dave Boyle – October 25, 1941 – June 16, 2022

Email

David Warren Boyle, 80, of Carbondale, passed away on June 16, after a 15-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in Ithaca, New York on October 25, 1941, to Frank Boyle and Elnora Knapp Boyle. David was a much loved big brother to his younger siblings. He was passionate about sports and the outdoors from the start and dedicated his life to his family.

David graduated from Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1959. He went to Colorado State University in Fort Collins that fall to study horticulture, which became his lifelong passion. He met his first wife, Barb Lyle, while studying at CSU, and they married in 1965. Ten months later, he was deployed to Vietnam. When he returned, he went to CSU to earn his MS in horticulture. David was a cooperative extension agent in Jefferson and Pitkin counties and later operated a landscaping business. Their son, Darren, was born in 1971. Darren studied horticulture at CSU as well. Darren’s family includes his wife, Jaime; his daughters, Anna, Lauren and Sarah; and son, Trevor.

David married his current wife, Janet, in Old Snowmass on June 11, 1983. Their son, Brett, was born in 1988. Brett works in property management in the Aspen area and lives in Missouri Heights with his wife, Michelle.

David enjoyed watching baseball and cheering on the Colorado Rockies. He was also a dedicated Broncos fan. He was passionate about camping, hiking, mountain biking and bird watching. He knew all of the species of birds that frequented his many feeders. David was predeceased by his parents and leaves behind his wife Janet, his sons and their wives, four grandchildren, his sisters, Susie Hubbard and Laurie Dye, and brother, Michael Boyle. A memorial service will be held at a future date and the family requests no donations or flowers be sent.