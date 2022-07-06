Heritage Park remains strong as ever

Email

Aging is tough, so it’s a good thing there are local resources to assist folks getting up there in life. One such treasure helped give rise to it all: Heritage Park Care Center.

Once construction of the building was complete, Heritage Park opened its doors in 1987 and has served as a nursing home for the community ever since.

Life Care Centers of America (LCCA) purchased the business 26 years ago, according to Alexis Marone, Heritage Park’s current executive director. LCCA operates more than 200 care centers in 28 states.

Over the duration of the pandemic, Heritage Park experienced two changes in leadership. Seth Anderson took over as the head administrator in August 2020 and stayed on until February this year. Also in February, Marone came on as an administrator in training under the supervision of an interim administrator. Having passed her licensure exams at the end of May, Marone was officially declared the new executive director on June 10.

Heritage Park provides skilled nursing care for short- and long-term patients and residents. Within the same building, but in a separate wing, they have a secure memory care unit for patients battling severe Alzheimer’s. On the same campus, at 1200 Village Road, but in a different building altogether, residents enjoy the benefits and, yes, freedoms of assisted living.

The facility is licensed to house up to 118 residents at a time, including the 28 assisted living units. Its staff also provides outpatient services which range from speech therapy to physical and occupational therapies.

Marone touted the facility for being “unique in the fact that we have a 3,000-square-foot therapy gym with state-of-the-art equipment, including our hydrotherapy pool and Alter-G treadmill, for both inpatient and outpatient therapy services.”

Sound enticing? Luckily for prospective residents, there is not currently a waitlist for any of Heritage Park’s services.

At the moment, residents range from 50 to over 100 years old. Marone explained, “Each referral we receive is evaluated on a case-by-case basis” to determine whether a prospective client would be a good match and what part of the facility would best meet their needs.

Assisted living residents, or their families, are expected to pay out-of-pocket for the extended stay. Marone is not one to exaggerate or oversell something and simply stated that “Heritage Park assisted living is [with]in a comparable price range to other assisted living facilities in our area.”

The main unit services, such as long-term care, however, can be covered under Medicaid, Marone said.

Pandemic mode

“The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was hard for all types of senior living services due to the stringent guidelines we have had to follow,” reads a statement prepared by the Heritage Park team. “In the beginning of the pandemic there was a complete restriction to visitation for the residents.”

Across the nation, and many parts of the world, such restrictions resulted in extended care residents being isolated from their communities and families.

Heritage Park continues to follow guidelines set forth by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. While the red carpet has been rolled out to welcome visitors once again, they are required to wear a mask while in the building. Employees are also required to wear a well-fitted mask. Residents can choose to go without, but extra masks are available should the need arise.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, Heritage Park … is continuing to promote the well-being of our residents,” stated Marone. She added that their devoted staff has resumed organizing “activities and outings to promote a sense of normalcy” among residents.

“The Heritage Park Care Center has a great sense of community among the residents and staff members,” said Marone. “As the new executive director of the facility, I have enjoyed meeting and getting to know the residents, staff members and visitors. This facility has a great reputation with the community, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.”