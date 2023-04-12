CRFPD promotes emergency responders

Email

The morning of April 4, the promotional ceremony for 10 members of the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District took place, but only after about a 40-minute delay.

As friends and family arrived for the ceremony, conducted at the headquarters in Carbondale, they heard sirens blaring and saw emergency vehicles heading out to the scene of a car accident on Highway 133. The situation reinforced the fact that no matter the time of day or circumstances, emergency personnel were doing what they are equipped and trained to do: responding to a 911 emergency call.

One of those receiving a promotion, Battalion Chief Michael Gandolfo, after fielding the call, still in his firefighting gear, was awarded his new helmet and lapel pins by Chief Rob Goodwin.

Those gathered didn’t seem to mind the delayed start. There were beaming smiles, peppered with some laughs, and a few tears of joy as Goodwin told touching anecdotal stories when introducing each of the promoted.

Congratulations to all on your hard earned and well deserved promotions!



Firefighter helmets and lapel pins were lined up and awaiting their recipients at the promotional ceremony. Photo by Jeanne Souldern