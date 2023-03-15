Airport tug-o-war, Trout Unlimited request delayed

Email

Garfield County Commissioners (BOCC) met at 9am in Rifle Monday at the Sheriff’s annex near the Rifle Garfield County Airport (RIL). The airport was one of the longer discussions during one of this year’s shorter meetings.

Commissioners approved the revised 2023 Airport Development guidelines and then went right into a discussion about, wait for it, airport development.

Private equity firm Dark Horse Aviation (DHA) requested approval of a concept plan for increased development at RIL, namely lots A-2, A-5 and A-6. Development would cost more than $5 million but DHA told commissioners that funding has been secured. The company would lease the property from Garfield County for $83,000 annually.

According to a March 8, 2023 letter to the BOCC, Jon Wenrich, DHA managing partner, stated, “[O]ur financial backing is 100% secured and not dependent on a loan for this development.“ There was a caveat, however. The letter also stated: “Our Capital Partner may withdraw its funds for investment in [the Garfield County Airport] should this Concept Plan not be approved at this meeting.”

Commissioner Mike Samson voiced excitement at DHA’s concept plan, stating that the Garfield County Airport is a major economic driver for the county. “This is where we see investment come in,” he said.

Lots A-5 and A-6 were approved for local hangar service company Rifle Aviation in May 2022. On July 6, a Request for Proposal (RFP) concept plan was presented to the BOCC, but Rifle Aviation soon pulled out. DHA was second on the list for the lots. Since they have become available again, Brian Condie, airport manager, reasoned that DHA should have them. “Dark Horse made the commitment long before we even considered an RFP,” he explained. He added that DHA presented a request on A-5 and A-6 but was 24 hours behind Rifle Aviation. “If [Rifle Aviation] didn’t make that request, DHA would have the lots,” he said.

But, Jenna Pollard, general manager for Atlantic Aviation’s Rifle office, urged the BOCC not to approve DHA’s concept plan. “These parcels were originally contemplated to be offered through an open and fair RFP process so that other intended, qualified, financially strong candidates had the opportunity to showcase their commitment to the airport, to the county as well as the surrounding community,” she told the Board.

Atlantic Aviation has been RIL’s primary fixed base operator since 2007, providing aviation services such as fuel, parking and hangar space. Pollard said that Atlantic Aviation was interested in the two lots but thought the application process was closed. “I urge the BOCC to reconsider this motion and allow for the RFP process to be undertaken to ensure the best possible partnership for developing such a vital community asset,” she said.

Dan Guggenheim of Garco Premier Hangars told the Board that DHA wanted to buy its hangars for “pennies on the dollar,” which he said did not make sense for his company. “So we continue with our plan to support the single engine turbines, the small jets, the privately-used hangars and keep that option available to the general aviation community,” he said. He urged the Board not to lose sight of the benefits of working together and to protect small, private units at the airport. Condie said that even though corporations are coming to RIL, locals are still being served. The Board unanimously approved DHA’s concept plan for lots A-2, A-5 and A-6.

Earlier, the Board delayed a request by Trout Unlimited to act as the Category A partner in an application to the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSmart-Environmental Water Resources Project for work on Elk Creek and Canyon Creek. The projects are part of the Middle Colorado Ag Collaborative, which has worked on other projects in the county to modify in-channel infrastructure, such as head gates, to allow fish passage.

Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said he needed more information before approving a Category A partnership, stating that “some ranchers are not happy with the [Middle Colorado Watershed Council].” Commissioners voted unanimously to sign a letter of support for the MCAC. They will make a decision about whether to become more involved in the project at the next regular meeting on March 20.

Commissioners approved all items on the consent agenda plus a liquor license for the Rifle Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet next month. Samson and Fred Jarman updated the Board about a recent call with the Colorado Department of Transportation, concerning community broadband tie-ins along the I-70 corridor. Samson stated that CDOT was “nice” on the call and willing to work with the county on the projects.

After an executive session to discuss litigation in the High Lonesome Ranch federal case as well as the lease of county water rights in Ruedi Reservoir, the meeting was adjourned.