Works in Progress – Oct. 4, 2023

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Works in Progress – Oct. 4, 2023 thumbnail Hazel the Sheep and Wade the Shepard enjoy the National Sheepdog Finals! Photo by Claire Noone

Potato Days 2023
By Just Jim

Leaves are falling
Potatoes are surfacing 
It must be that time…

For well over a century
Carbondale rediscovers its roots
Blooming the parade down Main

Blossoming potatoes, meat and corn
From pits beneath the park
This year at 11:15am October 7, sharp 

Much has changed
Away went the fat baby contest
But, the biggest potato remains

Thomas smiles on Potato Days 2023 
The Red McClure having come out of hiding
To find a home in Hattie’s heritage garden

Feel like starting a day early? 
Wrap potatoes at the Thompson House
Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5 at 2  

Sway in sync this First Friday eve
At the Community Contra Dance
Hosted at your friendly Rec Center, 6-10

Come early Saturday morn
For cowboy coffee
From 9 on, till it’s gone

The old Bareback Bonanza rodeo 
Gave way to the Gymkhana
So, Sunday see the youth ride  

Turn to page 14, you’ll find…
A list of tubular details
For this 114th annual spud days

Tags: #Potato Day #The Sopris Sun #Works in Progress
