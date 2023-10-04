Works in Progress – Oct. 4, 2023

Potato Days 2023
By Just Jim
Leaves are falling
Potatoes are surfacing
It must be that time…
For well over a century
Carbondale rediscovers its roots
Blooming the parade down Main
Blossoming potatoes, meat and corn
From pits beneath the park
This year at 11:15am October 7, sharp
Much has changed
Away went the fat baby contest
But, the biggest potato remains
Thomas smiles on Potato Days 2023
The Red McClure having come out of hiding
To find a home in Hattie’s heritage garden
Feel like starting a day early?
Wrap potatoes at the Thompson House
Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5 at 2
Sway in sync this First Friday eve
At the Community Contra Dance
Hosted at your friendly Rec Center, 6-10
Come early Saturday morn
For cowboy coffee
From 9 on, till it’s gone
The old Bareback Bonanza rodeo
Gave way to the Gymkhana
So, Sunday see the youth ride
Turn to page 14, you’ll find…
A list of tubular details
For this 114th annual spud days
