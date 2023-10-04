Works in Progress – Oct. 4, 2023

Email

Potato Days 2023

By Just Jim

Leaves are falling

Potatoes are surfacing

It must be that time…

For well over a century

Carbondale rediscovers its roots

Blooming the parade down Main

Blossoming potatoes, meat and corn

From pits beneath the park

This year at 11:15am October 7, sharp

Much has changed

Away went the fat baby contest

But, the biggest potato remains

Thomas smiles on Potato Days 2023

The Red McClure having come out of hiding

To find a home in Hattie’s heritage garden

Feel like starting a day early?

Wrap potatoes at the Thompson House

Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5 at 2

Sway in sync this First Friday eve

At the Community Contra Dance

Hosted at your friendly Rec Center, 6-10

Come early Saturday morn

For cowboy coffee

From 9 on, till it’s gone

The old Bareback Bonanza rodeo

Gave way to the Gymkhana

So, Sunday see the youth ride

Turn to page 14, you’ll find…

A list of tubular details

For this 114th annual spud days