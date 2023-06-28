Works in Progress – June 29, 2023

Email

Prom Dress

Nancy Bo Flood

“Remembering the angst of teen years”

Taffeta, maybe a pale shade of pink or amethyst. Sounds shimmery and sophisticated. Taffeta that rustles — swish — as I walk. And, strapless. But how would I make sure my dress stays up? Elmer’s glue? Cleavage? I don’t have any.

Prom dress. But, I’ve run into a big problem. Mom and I went shopping and now she says, “They’re all so expensive. I will sew you one.”

Prom dress. My dream is I will slowly swish down a winding staircase wearing a store-bought, lots of crinkly-layers dress. Is it wrong to want a real formal, a store-bought dress? Just once, senior year! All I know is a stone sits cold in my stomach. All the pretty girls will be wearing fancy formals, real ones, from one of the big department stores, like Marshall Fields, on State Street in downtown Chicago. My dress will be homemade. “Modest.” With straps.

For just one night, like Cinderella, I want to be like them. The popular girls. The ones who never have to ride the bus to school and they wear straight skirts, tight ones and matching cashmere sweaters, bras stuffed with socks.

Boys pretend not to stare at them. I pretend not to notice, not to care.

Cinderella had a fairy godmother. If only I had one. I wish I still believed in magic.

In Memory of Tina

By Jeanne Souldern

If, when you die, there is a life review, I hope this moment makes the cut.

Haikus from Scotland

By Kitty Riley

Glasgow

Mix of old and new

Glass buildings facing sandstones

Showers and sunshine

Countryside

White lambs on green hills

Peaks of snow a ways beyond

Crows flying above

Oban

The shore curves against

The sea, shades of blue reflect

Notes of busking pipes

Dunkeld

River murmurs by

Ring of trees, ancient ones stood

In this place once too