Works in Progress – June 1, 2023

An Appeal to My Neighbors

By Katie Styles

I don’t mean the neighbors

who share my rental apartment wall

The ones who also wonder,

“Can I buy anything at all?”

I mean YOU

The neighbors

The homeowners

And property-tax payers

You’d like to “sell to someone local”

A family like your own

Have them celebrate holidays

And watch their children grow

You want to see less development

“We have enough already!”

Hold on hoss, I hear you,

but here’s where it gets messy

I see your golden handcuffs

How you’ll someday want to cash out

How your home may accidentally

become short-term rented out.

I understand you need to sell

We all do, you see.

Some may sell out to the man,

Others to property management companies.

Maybe you don’t want to sell,

Maybe you don’t like excavators.

Maybe you like the idyllic green space,

and living further from your neighbors.

I respect that too

I do indeed

But what should happen

when housing is scarce,

and people are in need?

The solution isn’t as simple,

as having locals buy your house

Or allowing pricey developments

The kind unattainable in a financial drought



If the only people shouting

are those that work three jobs

Then oftentimes those people

don’t have much time at all

We can’t make council meetings,

forums, or commissions

And now you say, “What should I do?”

Well here’s an answer for your question

Stand up for affordable housing

For attainable, purchasable units

Because, in twenty years when the developments

DID happen you’ll say, “Oh man, we blew it”

This is your chance

to help working locals buy here

Instead of second homeowners

who visit three times a year

Talk to your councilors

Your representatives, developers

This is the way to ensure living spaces

for in-town, non-commuting workers

The workers

Our hearts are heavy.

The young with futures bright,

and pockets empty

The old with visions

of retiring locally

You see we have our own loves to protect

Our own hopes and dreams

But, we need support from our neighbors

to bring about true affordable housing