Works in Progress – July 6, 2023

Email

An Unwanted Hug

By Shelly Merriam

I am possessed

by my grandmother

A tornado of torment

Driving the moment

Carrying my resisting spirit

swiftly east

turbulent sky

the black funnel

approaching

from behind

The sound wraps around me

like an unwanted hug

I smell her body odor

Drive the car into the ditch

Throw myself to the floor

feeling the burn of the looped carpet

The air drops starkly

in coolness

I stretch to see

the tornado

lengthening

pointing the way

to Emporia

Her body has passed

her spirit hovers

Why does the dark side of nature

and human nature

seek to dominate

and destroy

Turkey chicks practice safe road crossing on East Sopris Creek Road on July 1. Photos by Tommy Sands