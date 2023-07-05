Your community connector

Works in Progress – July 6, 2023

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published

An Unwanted Hug
By Shelly Merriam

 

I am possessed
           by my grandmother
A tornado of torment
Driving the moment 

 

Carrying my resisting spirit
          swiftly east
                 turbulent sky
                        the black funnel

        approaching
from behind

The sound wraps around me 
                     like an unwanted hug

I smell her body odor
Drive the car into the ditch
Throw myself to the floor
feeling the burn of the looped carpet

The air drops starkly
                   in coolness

 I stretch to see
                   the tornado
                            lengthening

pointing the way
to Emporia

Her body has passed
                     her spirit                                       hovers

 

Why does the dark side of nature
                                                         and human nature
                                                              seek to dominate 

                                                                       and destroy

 

 

Turkey chicks practice safe road crossing on East Sopris Creek Road on July 1. Photos by Tommy Sands

Tags: #Shelly Merriam #The Sopris Sun #Tommy Sands #Works in Progress
