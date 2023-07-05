Works in Progress – July 6, 2023

An Unwanted Hug
By Shelly Merriam
I am possessed
by my grandmother
A tornado of torment
Driving the moment
Carrying my resisting spirit
swiftly east
turbulent sky
the black funnel
approaching
from behind
The sound wraps around me
like an unwanted hug
I smell her body odor
Drive the car into the ditch
Throw myself to the floor
feeling the burn of the looped carpet
The air drops starkly
in coolness
I stretch to see
the tornado
lengthening
pointing the way
to Emporia
Her body has passed
her spirit hovers
Why does the dark side of nature
and human nature
seek to dominate
and destroy
