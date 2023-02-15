Works in Progress – Feb. 16, 2023

Song for the Times
By Kitty Riley
When you hear the news
How more people have died
And you think there are clues
To what could have been tried
To stop the hand of anger
Cool the fire of hate
That puts us all in danger
And can’t separate
Politics from humanity.
And all the world seems to
Shriek with its profanity.
And, what can one person do?
And the wind sighs,
Am I broken?
Can I carry this load?
Are words unspoken
That could ease this road?
Cry out the voices
No one seems to hear.
Who makes the choices?
Does anyone care?
All over the world are
People crossing borders
From places afar
To escape the disorder
Of violence and terror
For a better life without
Oppressors or hunger
And yet people shout
How dare you come here.
You don’t belong, you
Must return there.
And, what can one person do?
And the earth cries,
Am I broken?
Can I carry this load?
Are words unspoken
That could ease this road?
Cry out the voices
No one seems to hear
Who makes the choices?
Does anyone care?
Waves of sorrow
Crash against the cliffs.
Cascades of torment
Fall into the abyss.
Souls ashamed and
Souls afraid to be
That cannot stand
Alone yet cannot plea
For help from others
While they go through
Nightmares under cover.
And, what can one person do?
And the waters rise,
Am I broken?
Can I carry this load?
Are words unspoken
That could ease this road?
Cry out the voices
No one seems to hear
Who makes the choices?
Does anyone care?
Smile at a stranger
Keep an open heart
Become a changer
And do your part
Speak out against hate
Stand up for what’s right
And try to create
A world that just might
Be that better place.
And vote for those who
Kindness embrace.
That is what one person can do.
Let the light shine.
Am I broken?
Can I carry this load?
Are words unspoken
That could ease this road?
Cry out the voices
No one seems to hear
Who makes the choices?
Does anyone care?
Does anyone care?
“Looks like Spring is coming early.”
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
Donate >