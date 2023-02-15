Works in Progress – Feb. 16, 2023

Email

Song for the Times

By Kitty Riley

When you hear the news

How more people have died

And you think there are clues

To what could have been tried

To stop the hand of anger

Cool the fire of hate

That puts us all in danger

And can’t separate

Politics from humanity.

And all the world seems to

Shriek with its profanity.

And, what can one person do?

And the wind sighs,

Am I broken?

Can I carry this load?

Are words unspoken

That could ease this road?

Cry out the voices

No one seems to hear.

Who makes the choices?

Does anyone care?

All over the world are

People crossing borders

From places afar

To escape the disorder

Of violence and terror

For a better life without

Oppressors or hunger

And yet people shout

How dare you come here.

You don’t belong, you

Must return there.

And, what can one person do?

And the earth cries,

Am I broken?

Can I carry this load?

Are words unspoken

That could ease this road?

Cry out the voices

No one seems to hear

Who makes the choices?

Does anyone care?

Waves of sorrow

Crash against the cliffs.

Cascades of torment

Fall into the abyss.

Souls ashamed and

Souls afraid to be

That cannot stand

Alone yet cannot plea

For help from others

While they go through

Nightmares under cover.

And, what can one person do?

And the waters rise,

Am I broken?

Can I carry this load?

Are words unspoken

That could ease this road?

Cry out the voices

No one seems to hear

Who makes the choices?

Does anyone care?



Smile at a stranger

Keep an open heart

Become a changer

And do your part

Speak out against hate

Stand up for what’s right

And try to create

A world that just might

Be that better place.

And vote for those who

Kindness embrace.

That is what one person can do.



Let the light shine.

Am I broken?

Can I carry this load?

Are words unspoken

That could ease this road?

Cry out the voices

No one seems to hear

Who makes the choices?

Does anyone care?

Does anyone care?



“Looks like Spring is coming early.”

Spring Haipu

by Deborah Holt Williams

Such a little dog

But a warm spring day reveals

A great poo-nami