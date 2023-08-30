Works in Progress – Aug. 31, 2023

Zucchinipalooza
By Deborah Holt Williams
Glenwood Springs
One zucchini, two zucchini, three zucchini, four.
Only one zucchini plant, producing more and more.
Five zucchini, six zucchini, seven zucchini, eight.
Some to bake and some to grill and some to chop and grate.
Some to fry with parmesan, some to add to soup.
Some to shred for muffins, some to halve and scoop.
Nine zucchini, ten zucchini, eleven zucchini, more.
STARS AND CLOUDS
By Melissa Sidelinger
When the music ends
And the night fades to dark
Take me in your arms, love,
To sleep beneath the stars…
Then in the morning dawn
Smile, kiss me, pull me close
Sleepy eyes, dew-frosted ground
As we wake among the clouds.
-
