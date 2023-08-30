Works in Progress – Aug. 31, 2023

Email

Zucchinipalooza

By Deborah Holt Williams

Glenwood Springs

One zucchini, two zucchini, three zucchini, four.

Only one zucchini plant, producing more and more.

Five zucchini, six zucchini, seven zucchini, eight.

Some to bake and some to grill and some to chop and grate.

Some to fry with parmesan, some to add to soup.

Some to shred for muffins, some to halve and scoop.

Nine zucchini, ten zucchini, eleven zucchini, more.

STARS AND CLOUDS

By Melissa Sidelinger

When the music ends

And the night fades to dark

Take me in your arms, love,

To sleep beneath the stars…

Then in the morning dawn

Smile, kiss me, pull me close

Sleepy eyes, dew-frosted ground

As we wake among the clouds.