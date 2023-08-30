Your community connector

Works in Progress – Aug. 31, 2023

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Works in Progress – Aug. 31, 2023 thumbnail "They seemed to be moving huge rocks! Not sure why?" Redoubt Restoration, Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Beth White

Zucchinipalooza
By Deborah Holt Williams
Glenwood Springs

One zucchini, two zucchini, three zucchini, four.
Only one zucchini plant, producing more and more.
Five zucchini, six zucchini, seven zucchini, eight.
Some to bake and some to grill and some to chop and grate.
Some to fry with parmesan, some to add to soup.
Some to shred for muffins, some to halve and scoop.
Nine zucchini, ten zucchini, eleven zucchini, more.

  • Wheeler thumbnail

 

STARS AND CLOUDS
By Melissa Sidelinger

  • RJ PADDY thumbnail

When the music ends
And the night fades to dark
Take me in your arms, love,
To sleep beneath the stars…

Then in the morning dawn
Smile, kiss me, pull me close
Sleepy eyes, dew-frosted ground
As we wake among the clouds.

  • Aspen Hope Center thumbnail

 

 

  • Soltice thumbnail
Tags: #Deborah Holt Williams #Melissa Sidelinger #The Sopris Sun #Works in Progress
▲Top ▲Top