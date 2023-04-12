Your community connector

Works in Progress – April 13, 2023

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Works in Progress – April 13, 2023 thumbnail A large elk herd enjoys greener pastures along County Road 103 on a warm spring day. Photo by Tommy Sands

La primavera
Por Yesenia Benavides
Roaring Fork High School

¡Oh, qué bonita es la primavera! 
El aire fresco soplandome la cara
Las flores de todos los colores
Los pajaritos bailando libres por el cielo…

Y ahí estoy yo, 
Acostada en el zacate
mirando las nubes pasar
mientras el tiempo pasa también

Cuando oscurece, 
las estrellas brillan a lo lejos
y el clima es cálido.

Springtime
By Yesenia Benavides
Roaring Fork High School

Oh, how beautiful spring is!
Fresh air blowing in my face
Colorful flowers
Little birds dancing freely in the sky…

And there I am,
Lying in the grass
Watching the clouds 
As time goes by 

When it gets dark,
the stars shine in the distance
and the weather is warm.

