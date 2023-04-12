Works in Progress – April 13, 2023

Email

La primavera

Por Yesenia Benavides

Roaring Fork High School

¡Oh, qué bonita es la primavera!

El aire fresco soplandome la cara

Las flores de todos los colores

Los pajaritos bailando libres por el cielo…

Y ahí estoy yo,

Acostada en el zacate

mirando las nubes pasar

mientras el tiempo pasa también

Cuando oscurece,

las estrellas brillan a lo lejos

y el clima es cálido.

Springtime

By Yesenia Benavides

Roaring Fork High School

Oh, how beautiful spring is!

Fresh air blowing in my face

Colorful flowers

Little birds dancing freely in the sky…

And there I am,

Lying in the grass

Watching the clouds

As time goes by

When it gets dark,

the stars shine in the distance

and the weather is warm.