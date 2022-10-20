Work in Progress – Oct. 20, 2022

Email

A letter to our editor

By James Steindler

When you’re away,

We stay afloat, it’s true

But, there’s something missing…

Well, it’s just not the same without you

The journey takes you far

Curiosity in tow

Colorfully documenting

Wherever you go

In a hostel in Éire

Gazing over chimneys

In a meadow

Walled by rock for centuries

In Carbondale,

The cows come home

The show goes on

Queer VOICES take the stage

In this town, across the pond

So, have a round of Guinness

A toast to your quest

Leave a euro at the bottom of the glass

And enjoy the journey West



Irish rooftops. By Raleigh Burleigh