Your community connector

Work in Progress – Oct. 20, 2022

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Work in Progress – Oct. 20, 2022 thumbnail Editor Raleigh Burleigh sent the fruits of his musings while traveling in Ireland.

A letter to our editor
By James Steindler

When you’re away, 
We stay afloat, it’s true
But, there’s something missing…
Well, it’s just not the same without you

  • Aspen Travel thumbnail

The journey takes you far
Curiosity in tow
Colorfully documenting
Wherever you go

In a hostel in Éire
Gazing over chimneys 
In a meadow
Walled by rock for centuries 

  • Perry WIll thumbnail

In Carbondale,

The cows come home
The show goes on
Queer VOICES take the stage
In this town, across the pond

  • Carbondale Animal Hospital thumbnail

So, have a round of Guinness
A toast to your quest
Leave a euro at the bottom of the glass
And enjoy the journey West

  • RJ PADDY thumbnail


Irish rooftops. By Raleigh Burleigh

 

  • Aspen Hope Center thumbnail
Tags: #Work in Progress
▲Top ▲Top