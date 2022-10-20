Work in Progress – Oct. 20, 2022

Locations: Fiction, Opinion Published Oct. 19, 2022
A letter to our editor
By James Steindler
When you’re away,
We stay afloat, it’s true
But, there’s something missing…
Well, it’s just not the same without you
The journey takes you far
Curiosity in tow
Colorfully documenting
Wherever you go
In a hostel in Éire
Gazing over chimneys
In a meadow
Walled by rock for centuries
In Carbondale,
The cows come home
The show goes on
Queer VOICES take the stage
In this town, across the pond
So, have a round of Guinness
A toast to your quest
Leave a euro at the bottom of the glass
And enjoy the journey West
Irish rooftops. By Raleigh Burleigh
-
