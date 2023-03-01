Work in Progress – March 2, 2023

HOME
By Melissa Sidelinger
When I first met you, love,
It was like being reacquainted
With a very dear friend
As if in another lifetime
We had promised to find each other
Here in this one
Before I met you
I was afraid to grow old
I wished for life to be fleeting
To burn bright like a falling star
But now, I know I would miss you
I’d rather grow old together
I want years to memorize
The shape of your hands
The blue of your eyes
The smell of your hair
The curves of your body
Your limbs tangled around mine
I cried on your shoulder this morning
Overwhelmed with life
I told you I was scared of many things
You kissed me and held me in your arms
And said, maybe many of the things I fear
I don’t really need to be afraid of
Maybe you are right, love,
I found home in your arms
When I wake beside you in the morning
When I am tucked safe in your embrace
And you kiss me and stroke my hair
It makes the world outside less frightening
Diamonds on the Hillside
By Linda Helmich
Feb. 4, 2020
Diamonds on the hillside
Throng by the thousands
The air is crisp, cold, strong
Glancing early morning sun
Soon will have her way
The sparkles then will disappear
Their mounds will melt away
Like fallen ice cream cones
On a summer day
The birds who now must scrounge for food
Will be singing with delight
As the food they most desire
Comes back into sight
We too will be rejoicing
To be spending time outside
Instead of reading by the fire
Writing words that rhyme
Time and again
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
Dusk is a sneak thief
Slowly makes off with the light
Ransoms it to dawn
-
