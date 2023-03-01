Work in Progress – March 2, 2023

Email

HOME

By Melissa Sidelinger

When I first met you, love,

It was like being reacquainted

With a very dear friend

As if in another lifetime

We had promised to find each other

Here in this one

Before I met you

I was afraid to grow old

I wished for life to be fleeting

To burn bright like a falling star

But now, I know I would miss you

I’d rather grow old together

I want years to memorize

The shape of your hands

The blue of your eyes

The smell of your hair

The curves of your body

Your limbs tangled around mine

I cried on your shoulder this morning

Overwhelmed with life

I told you I was scared of many things

You kissed me and held me in your arms

And said, maybe many of the things I fear

I don’t really need to be afraid of

Maybe you are right, love,

I found home in your arms

When I wake beside you in the morning

When I am tucked safe in your embrace

And you kiss me and stroke my hair

It makes the world outside less frightening

Diamonds on the Hillside

By Linda Helmich

Feb. 4, 2020

Diamonds on the hillside

Throng by the thousands

The air is crisp, cold, strong

Glancing early morning sun

Soon will have her way

The sparkles then will disappear

Their mounds will melt away

Like fallen ice cream cones

On a summer day

The birds who now must scrounge for food

Will be singing with delight

As the food they most desire

Comes back into sight

We too will be rejoicing

To be spending time outside

Instead of reading by the fire

Writing words that rhyme

Time and again

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs

Dusk is a sneak thief

Slowly makes off with the light

Ransoms it to dawn